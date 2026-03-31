Marlins Designate Josh Simpson for Assignment | What’s Next for John King & Simson's Outlook (2026)

Marlins Designate Josh Simpson for Assignment and Open a 40-Man Spot

In a move that clears a place on their 40-man roster, the Marlins have designated left-handed reliever Josh Simpson for assignment. That maneuver paves the way for fellow southpaw John King to join the 40-man roster after officially agreeing to a one-year contract.

Simpson’s big-league debut came last June, and over 31 appearances he logged a 7.34 ERA across 30 2/3 innings. Standing 6’2”, the lefty showed decent ground-ball ability at 54% and posted a respectable 23.8% strikeout rate, yet control proved costly. He walked about 15% of batters faced and surrendered roughly 1.5 home runs per nine innings. While unlucky batted-ball results played a role, command has been an ongoing hurdle for Simpson, including an 11.6% walk rate in the minor leagues.

A Columbia product who signed for $25,000 as a 32nd-round pick in 2019, Simpson never broke out as a top prospect. He performed well enough in Double-A for Miami to add him to the 40-man roster to guard against the Rule 5 draft in 2022. He received a September call-up the following year but didn’t appear in a game during his five days on the active roster. He subsequently split time back in Triple-A before missing most of 2024 due to a nerve injury in his forearm that required surgery. By season’s end, Miami removed him from the 40-man roster.

Nevertheless, Simpson stabilized enough in Triple-A last season to earn another shot at the majors, posting a 3.41 ERA over 34 1/3 innings with Jacksonville. His strikeout and ground-ball numbers were not as strong as his major-league sample, but the performance was solid enough to justify another look. With the designation, Miami is likely to place him on waivers within the next five days. If Simpson clears waivers, he could accept an outright assignment or elect free agency if he goes unclaimed.

In related news, John King has officially signed a one-year deal and can assume the newly opened roster spot on the 40-man. The Marlins’ present roster situation sets up a potential interesting competition in spring training as both arms seek meshed roles in the bullpen.

What do you think about the decision to designate Simpson for assignment and the timing of King’s arrival? Do you see a path for Simpson to rebound, or is a career as a depth option in Double-A and occasional majors his ceiling? Share your thoughts in the comments.