Market Insights: Fed Meeting & Aussie CPI - What's Next? (2026)

The financial world is abuzz with anticipation as the Fed meeting and Aussie CPI take center stage, while Trump's tariff threats seem to be ignored.

Markets Await Fed Meeting and Aussie Inflation Data

With a sparse data docket today, all eyes are on the upcoming Fed meeting and the highly anticipated Australian CPI inflation report. The January consumer confidence number from the Conference Board is due later, but it's the Fed and Aussie data that are capturing everyone's attention.

Fed Meeting: Powell's Press Conference in the Spotlight

Although a rate hold is expected, with the target rate remaining at 3.50% - 3.75%, the financial community is eagerly awaiting Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. While I'll be scrutinizing every word for clues about the future policy path, Powell might choose to be vague and leave detailed decisions for later meetings.

Here's the intriguing part: Will Powell's statements emphasize the Fed's independence or provide insights into the policy direction? Given the recent legal threats, I predict the initial questions will revolve around the Fed's autonomy. But here's where it gets controversial—how might Powell's stance impact the markets? I previously suggested that a strong defense of Fed independence could boost the USD in the short term, while support for gradual easing may lead to further declines.

Aussie CPI: Will It Confirm the Rate Hike?

See Also Bangladesh Textile Mills Threaten Shutdown Over Indian Yarn Flooding Market

Investors are eagerly awaiting Australia's CPI inflation data, which could seal the deal for a rate hike at the RBA's February meeting. The odds are currently at 60%, primarily driven by the recent robust jobs data.

US Stocks and FX Markets: A Mixed Picture

US stock benchmarks closed in positive territory on Monday, with the S&P 500 gaining 34 points (0.5%) to 6,950 and the Nasdaq 100 rising 107 points (0.4%) to 25,713. Information technology led the gains, while consumer discretionary took a hit.

In the FX market, the JPY's rally paused yesterday after Friday's sharp drop in USD/JPY, potentially influenced by discussions of a US-Japan intervention. Overnight, the pair recovered most of Monday's losses, rising 0.2%. The USD index showed indecision, closing down 0.4%, with the 96.22 low for 2025 in sight. A break below this level could open the door to levels not seen since early 2022, as the downtrend in the dollar persists.

Precious Metals Soar Amid Dollar Weakness and Geopolitical Tensions

Spot Gold and Silver continued their impressive ascent, propelled by a weaker dollar, expectations of Fed easing, government debt, and geopolitical uncertainties. Both metals have experienced parabolic rallies, with Gold breaching the US$5,000 mark and reaching an all-time high above US$5,100. Despite a bearish shooting star pattern, Gold remains up 1.3% as of writing. Silver mirrored this performance, hitting record highs of US$117.73 before retreating, and is up 5.2% today. The rally in Silver has been extraordinary, with gains exceeding 50% YTD.

And this is the part most people miss—how will these market dynamics shape the global economic landscape? Will the Fed's decisions and inflation data from Australia influence other central banks? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's engage in a lively discussion.