Mark Williams' Health Transformation: A Major Win for the Phoenix Suns | NBA 2025 Season Highlights (2026)

Mark Williams' Suns health is a 'major win' - Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — When the Suns traded for center Mark Williams during the 2025 NBA Draft, his health was the key to his success in Phoenix. The team's confidence in managing his body was a significant factor in the trade, as Williams' previous teams had struggled with his availability.

Williams' health has been a major win for the Suns. He has played 47 games, breaking his previous career high for a season. Four games were missed due to knee management in back-to-back pairings, and one game was suspended for an altercation involving New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

Suns coach Jordan Ott praised Williams' maturity and commitment to his development. He has exceeded expectations, not only in terms of availability but also as a player. The coach believes that Williams' success in staying healthy is a testament to his hard work during the offseason.

In contrast, Jalen Green's health has been a polar opposite of Williams'. Green's nagging hamstring issue has led to a career-low in games played for a season. He has only played five games with 30 remaining, and his recent injuries have been a concern for the team.

Despite the challenges, Green's youthfulness and resilience have helped him stay positive. The coach believes that Green's ability to handle setbacks is a strength, and his return to the court has brought momentum to the team. The Suns are excited to see what the future holds for both Williams and Green.