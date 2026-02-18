Mark Wahlberg's $24 Million Super Bowl Prediction: Why He Didn't Show Up! (2026)

The $24 million Mark Wahlberg Super Bowl prediction market was resolved at 'no' - NBC Sports

The mystery has been solved.

More accurately, the prediction has been resolved. As to the $24 million Kalshi question of whether actor Mark Wahlberg attended Super Bowl LX, the winning answer was 'no'.

That's the word from David Purdum of ESPN.com, who had initially flagged the fact that Wahlberg was the most popular selection for wagers as to whether he'd show up for Seahawks-Patriots in Santa Clara on Sunday.

The money bet on Wahlberg showing up exceeded the wagers on 31 other actors and politicians combined.

And so, no, Wahlberg wasn't there. Unless he was wearing a really good disguise.

If he truly wasn't there, Wahlberg was surely happy to miss it. As a Patriots fan, there was hardly anything about the game for Wahlberg to cheer about.