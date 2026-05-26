Mark Carney's Australia Visit: The Power of Middle Powers (2026)

In a bold move, Mark Carney, the Prime Minister, is advocating for a powerful alliance of 'middle powers' during his visit to Australia. This idea, which he has been pushing since his Davos speech, suggests that countries like Canada and Australia, despite not being global superpowers, possess significant influence.

Carney emphasizes that these middle powers can unite to shape global agendas and rules, leveraging their legitimacy and trustworthiness. He provides an intriguing example, stating that Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, and South Korea collectively have a larger GDP than the US and three times the trade volume of China.

But here's where it gets controversial: Carney suggests that these middle powers can achieve more together than they realize. He proposes that Canada and Australia, rich in critical minerals, can collaborate to create the largest mineral reserve held by democratic nations, a move with potential geopolitical implications.

Carney's visit to Australia is part of a 10-day trip that has already taken him to India and will conclude in Japan. During his time in Australia, he has discussed potential defence partnerships, with a focus on AI and aerospace, aiming to reduce Canada's reliance on the US for defence spending.

And this is the part most people miss: Carney is not just talking about economic alliances. He is leading an effort to bring the European Union into a partnership with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), creating a massive trading bloc of 1.5 billion people.

During his visit, Carney also met with business leaders, including Simon Trott from Rio Tinto and Jack Cowin from Competitive Foods. These meetings highlight the potential for economic collaboration and the role of the private sector in shaping global partnerships.

Carney's visit to Australia is a powerful reminder that middle powers have a significant role to play on the global stage. It raises questions about the balance of power and the potential for smaller nations to unite and influence global affairs. What do you think? Is this a viable strategy for middle powers to assert their influence? Or is it a risky move that could lead to unintended consequences?