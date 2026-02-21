Mark Allen Joins Gold 93.7 WQGR for Mornings in North Madison, OH! (2026)

Big news for classic hits fans in North Madison, Ohio! WQGR, the Oldies station known as "Gold 93.7," has just welcomed Mark Allen to host their morning show, now titled "Mark Allen, Gold Mornings!"

Allen brings a wealth of experience to the airwaves. He's fresh off a 23-year stint hosting mornings at Media One Group's AC station, "Mix 97.1" WREO in Ashtabula, Ohio, until 2020. Before that, Allen's career took him through a variety of stations, including WPHR in Cleveland, WDCG in Raleigh, and WZOO and WFUN in Ashtabula, as well as WRBA in Panama City, and WRIE and WLVU in Erie.

This addition isn't the only change at Gold 93.7. The station has undergone a refresh, bringing in Jeff Laurence as the new imaging voice and incorporating jingles from TM Studios.

Allen expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I want to thank owner Warren Jones and General Manager Gary Hayes for this incredible opportunity. I’ve always found our Great Lakes Region to be the best place to live & work. I love the people of Northeast Ohio. It’s a pleasure and privilege to once again wake up America’s Great North Coast playing Fun Music Of The 60’s 70’s & Beyond on Gold 93.7.”

But here's where it gets interesting... Allen's move marks a significant shift for WQGR.

What do you think of this change? Are you excited to hear Mark Allen on Gold 93.7? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Mark Allen Joins Gold 93.7 WQGR for Mornings in North Madison, OH! (2026)

