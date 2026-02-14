Mario Cristobal: Miami Hurricanes' Midseason Setbacks and CFP Road to Redemption (2026)

Miami's Road to Redemption: A Lesson in Humility

It's a familiar tale in the world of college football: a team soars to the top, only to stumble when success arrives. But for the Miami Hurricanes, the midseason struggles served as a harsh, yet invaluable, learning experience. Coach Mario Cristobal knows this all too well, and he's ensuring his team doesn't repeat the mistakes of the past.

Cristobal emphasizes that the Hurricanes are just two wins away from a national championship, but they're not taking anything for granted. This mindset stems from the lessons learned earlier in the season when mid-year losses threatened to derail their College Football Playoff aspirations.

"We didn't handle success very well," Cristobal admitted, highlighting a crucial period where complacency crept in. But here's where it gets controversial: after a strong start, Miami's momentum faltered.

After a victory against Florida State on October 4th, propelling them to a 5-0 record, the Hurricanes were ranked No. 2 in the nation. Many analysts predicted they were the team to beat in 2026. However, the team then faced a series of setbacks.

First, they lost at home to Louisville (24-21) on October 17th, marked by five turnovers from QB Carson Beck. Then, just two weeks later, they blew a 20-17 lead against SMU, losing 26-20 in overtime.

These losses were a wake-up call. The initial College Football Playoff rankings placed the Canes at No. 18. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson pointed out the dangers of complacency, stating that the team needed to respect every opponent and focus on their preparation. And this is the part most people miss: success can make you believe your own hype.

Fortunately, Miami seemed to learn from its mistakes. They won their final four regular-season games by an average of 28 points, narrowly securing a playoff spot. They then defeated No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 2 Ohio State, setting up a semifinal clash with No. 6 Ole Miss at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Cristobal, echoing his former mentor Nick Saban, believes that praise is "poisonous" and a distraction. The team is focused on eliminating distractions and maintaining a relentless pursuit of excellence.

