Mariners' Second Base Dilemma: Why Luis Arraez Isn't the Answer (2026)

The Seattle Mariners' second base dilemma is a hot topic among fans, and it's time to address the elephant in the room. Should they pursue Luis Arraez, the three-time batting champion, to fill this void?

The Mariners find themselves in a tricky situation with their second base position, especially after Jorge Polanco's departure for a more lucrative offer from the Mets. The front-runner to fill this gap seems to be Brendan Donovan, but acquiring him from the Cardinals is far from a done deal.

Enter Luis Arraez, a free agent who has caught the eye of many, including Fox Sports, who suggest the Mariners as a potential landing spot. Arraez, a proven hitter with an impressive resume, could be a valuable addition to any team. But is he the right fit for Seattle?

See Also MLB Prospects: Tampa Bay Rays 2026 Farm System Deep Dive

Arraez's batting prowess is undeniable. He's a three-time batting champion, led the NL in hits last season, and boasts an incredibly low strikeout rate. His ability to make contact is further emphasized by Baseball Savant's advanced metrics, placing him in the 100th percentile for K%, Whiff%, and Squared-Up%. But here's where it gets controversial: despite these impressive stats, there's a surprising lack of buzz around him in the free agent market.

And this is the part most people miss: while Arraez's batting skills are top-notch, his overall value is a subject of debate. Some argue that he's a singles hitter who doesn't bring much else to the table. His recent performance equates to roughly a 1-WAR player, and while he ranks highly in some categories, his overall Batting Run Value is relatively low, according to Baseball Savant.

Adding to the skepticism, an article from FanGraphs challenges the notion that Arraez significantly improves a lineup. Furthermore, SoDo Mojo's Zachary Rymer suggests that the Mariners should steer clear, citing Arraez's shortcomings in slugging, base running, and defense.

With a potential two-year, $24 million deal on the table, the Mariners must decide if Arraez is worth the investment. Cole Young, the current projected second baseman, may have question marks, but he offers more upside. So, is Arraez the missing piece for the Mariners, or is he being overhyped? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!