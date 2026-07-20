Mariners Roster Moves: Wisdom Optioned, Crawford's Return and Position Switch (2026)

Let's dive into the world of baseball and the recent moves made by the Seattle Mariners. The team's decision to option Wisdom to Tacoma and outright González has sparked some interesting discussions among fans and analysts alike.

The Wisdom Move

The Mariners' move to clear a spot for J.P. Crawford on the active roster is a strategic one. Crawford, a key player for Seattle, has been on the Injured List (IL) since June 8, and his return is eagerly anticipated. The team's decision to option Wisdom, who has been filling in during Crawford's absence, highlights the depth and flexibility of the Mariners' roster. However, Wisdom's performance this season, with a mere .122 batting average and limited offensive output, suggests that his time with the team may be coming to an end.

Crawford's Position Switch

What makes this particularly fascinating is Crawford's recent infield drills at third base. As a pending free agent, Crawford has proposed a position switch, potentially signaling a long-term plan for the Mariners. With rookie Colt Emerson performing well at shortstop during Crawford's absence, the team might be considering a permanent move for Crawford to third base. This move could free up Emerson to continue his development at shortstop, a position where he has shown promise.

Fielding Statistics and Gold Glove

Despite Crawford's impressive 2020 Gold Glove Award, his recent fielding statistics have been less stellar. Statcast's fielding run value metric places him near the bottom among shortstops since 2022. This raises a deeper question about the reliability of advanced metrics versus traditional awards and scouting methods. It also highlights the challenge of evaluating players based on a small sample size, especially when injuries are involved.

Broader Implications

The Mariners' moves have broader implications for the team's future. By keeping Emerson at shortstop and potentially moving Crawford to third, the team is investing in youth and versatility. This strategy could pay dividends in the long run, especially if Emerson continues to develop and Crawford can find success at a new position. It's a bold move that showcases the Mariners' commitment to building a sustainable and competitive roster.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the Mariners' recent roster decisions are a testament to their forward-thinking approach. By adapting to the needs of the team and the players, they are positioning themselves for success both in the short and long term. It will be fascinating to see how these moves play out and whether they can help the Mariners make a strong push for the playoffs.