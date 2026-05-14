Mariners Infield Notes: Donovan, Emerson, Bliss (2026)

The Mariners' infield is a bustling hub of talent, with a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers. The team's recent moves have brought in Brendan Donovan and Josh Naylor, addressing two key positions and reshaping the infield dynamics. However, the loss of Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suárez to free agency has created a need for strategic adjustments. With a focus on versatility and depth, the Mariners are poised to make the most of their resources.

Brendan Donovan, a solid defender at second base, can also handle the corner outfield. His early work with infield coach Perry Hill has shown promise at third base, a position he hasn't played since 2024. Donovan's defensive prowess is backed by above-average marks from Defensive Runs Saved and Outs Above Average. His primary role will be determined by the progress of younger players, with Cole Young, a former first-round pick, favored to start at second base.

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Cole Young, a 22-year-old, hit .279/.388/.432 in the minors and is a very promising young player. Colt Emerson, a 20-year-old shortstop, is highly regarded by Baseball America, The Athletic, ESPN, and MLB Pipeline. Emerson's well-rounded skillset and maturity have earned him praise, and he is likely to start the season at Tacoma with an eye towards a midseason promotion. His versatility at third base and defensive skills make him a valuable asset.

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Ryan Bliss, a former second-round pick, has also made his mark in the minors. Despite his age and less-than-stellar reputation, Bliss hit .269/.377/.456 with 12 homers and 50 stolen bases in Triple-A in 2024. He has a couple of minor league options remaining and is back to full health this spring. His ability to reclaim the second base job from Young is a possibility, but the infield depth is a crowded affair.

The Mariners' infield is a testament to the team's commitment to versatility and depth. With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, the infield is a key area of focus for the team's success. The competition for spots is fierce, and the front office acknowledges the likelihood of making some uncomfortable short-term decisions to shape the team's future.

Mariners Infield Notes: Donovan, Emerson, Bliss (2026)

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