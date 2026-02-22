Mariners Eyeing Rival Gold Glove Infielder Ramon Urias: Is He the Answer at Second Base? (2026)

The Seattle Mariners' Stellar Season and the Need for Strategic Moves

The Seattle Mariners had a remarkable season, but their success hinges on strategic moves in the coming weeks. The loss of Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets is a significant setback, requiring the team to find a suitable replacement at second base. With Eugenio Suárez's free agency status, the pressure intensifies.

The Mariners might consider trading for players like Nico Hoerner or Brendan Donovan, but a more likely scenario involves signing a free agent. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report suggests a controversial yet intriguing option: Ramon Urias, a free agent infielder.

Ramon Urias: A Solid Short-Term Solution

Miller highlights the need for the Mariners to address the voids at second and third base. While they have young talent in Cole Young, Ben Williamson, and Colt Emerson, Urias could be a valuable veteran addition. He's an exceptional infield defender, capable of playing multiple positions, and his bat is serviceable, keeping him in the lineup.

Stealing Urias from the rival Houston Astros could be a strategic move. It provides the Mariners with a reliable veteran presence on the infield, allowing their top prospects to develop while contributing to the team's success.

The Mariners' Potential Moves

The Mariners have already secured Josh Naylor's services early in the offseason, but addressing the departures of Polanco and Suárez remains a priority. Urias' versatility and experience make him an attractive option, especially with the potential for a short-term contract.

For more MLB updates, visit Sports Illustrated (https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/news/mariners-acquire-27-year-old-flamethrower-from-reds-zach3). Stay tuned for the Mariners' next move as they aim to build on their success.

