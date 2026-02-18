Mariners' Bullpen: Strength or Weakness? | MLB Spring Training Preview (2026)

The Seattle Mariners are poised to dominate the American League West once again, but one critical question looms large as Spring Training approaches: Can their bullpen rise to the occasion? With a powerhouse offense, a deep bench, and one of the most promising young starting rotations in MLB, the Mariners seem unstoppable—until you look at their relief corps. And this is the part most people miss: while Andres Munoz is a proven closer with a jaw-dropping 38 saves and a 1.73 ERA last season, the rest of the bullpen remains a wildcard. But here's where it gets controversial: the Mariners' offseason trade for left-hander Jose A. Ferrer, in exchange for catching prospect Harry Ford, was meant to shore up the bullpen, but Ferrer is far from a sure bet. He’s an unproven talent, and if he doesn’t deliver, Seattle could find themselves scrambling for a reliable southpaw by midseason. Pairing him with the more seasoned Gabe Speier could create a dynamic duo—but only if Ferrer holds up his end of the deal. Is this trade a stroke of genius or a risky gamble?

Meanwhile, the Mariners didn’t exactly splurge on bullpen depth this winter, opting instead for budget-friendly additions like Alex Hoppe, Ryan Loutos, Robinson Ortiz, Cole Wilcox, and Yosver Zulueta. Among them is Dane Dunning, a former Texas Rangers starter now reimagined as a long reliever and potential spot starter—if he even makes the roster. Are these moves enough to solidify the bullpen, or are the Mariners setting themselves up for a postseason letdown?

Andres Munoz is the undisputed anchor of this bullpen, and many predict he’s on the cusp of a career-best season in 2026. But as the saying goes, even the strongest chains are only as good as their weakest link. Can the Mariners’ bullpen transform from a question mark into an exclamation point? Let’s not forget: in baseball, the bullpen can make or break a championship run. What do you think? Is the bullpen Seattle’s Achilles’ heel, or will it surprise us all? Share your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.