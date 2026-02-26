Marine Mammal Center's New Home: Cayucos Sanitary District Proposal (2026)

A crucial chapter is unfolding for the beloved Marine Mammal Center, as it embarks on a quest for a new home. This story is a tale of uncertainty and hope, and it all began over a year ago when the center received an unexpected notice from Vistra, the property owner of their current location at the Morro Bay power plant. The center has been a vital part of this community for 25 years, and the reason for this sudden relocation remains a mystery. Aliah Meza, the senior manager of the Morro Bay facility, expressed gratitude towards Vistra but also shared their confusion about the decision.

KSBY reached out to Vistra for clarity, but their inquiries remain unanswered. Despite this uncertainty, the Marine Mammal Center is determined to stay on the Central Coast, and their eyes are set on a promising location in Cayucos.

Jeff Boehm, the chief of external relations, emphasized the importance of staying in the Morro Bay vicinity, as it is the heart of their operations. Most of their patients and staff are based here, and the climate is ideal for the animals they care for. One of the potential new homes they are actively pursuing is the Cayucos Water Reclamation facility, located off Toro Creek Road.

David Athey, the general manager of the Cayucos Sanitary District, explained the proposed plan. The Marine Mammal Center would construct a brand-new facility east of the existing plant, creating a dedicated space for their operations. Mockups of the new facility were presented to the board, showcasing an exam room, offices, and a conference room. The center has met with the board to discuss development options, and the next step is finalizing the lease agreement.

Once the lease is developed, it will be presented to the board for approval. If all goes well, they will then apply for building permits with the county. Boehm expressed their hope for a positive outcome with the Cayucos Sanitary District but also acknowledged the many steps and uncertainties ahead. While nothing is set in stone yet, the center is keeping an open mind and welcomes any leads on potential properties.

Time is of the essence, as the Marine Mammal Center has until the end of this year to relocate. This story is a reminder of the challenges faced by non-profit organizations and the importance of community support. Will the Marine Mammal Center find its new home in Cayucos? Only time will tell, but for now, they continue their search with determination and hope.

Marine Mammal Center's New Home: Cayucos Sanitary District Proposal (2026)

