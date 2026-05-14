Marina Mabrey's Unrivaled Season: A Contender's Dream Free Agent? (2026)

The Unrivaled Phenomenon: Marina Mabrey's Impact Sends Shockwaves Through the WNBA

As the WNBA prepares for an exciting free agency period, the potential movement of veteran players could reshape the entire league. With all veterans, except Lexie and Kalani Brown, set to become free agents, along with the expansion drafts for Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, the upcoming offseason promises to be a game-changer.

One player who has caught the eye of many is Marina Mabrey. Her journey with the Connecticut Sun showcased her championship aspirations, but with the Sun's window closing, Mabrey's future is uncertain. While she expressed her desire to return, the allure of a contender's big contract might just be too tempting to resist.

Mabrey's exceptional performances in Unrivaled have undoubtedly left an impression on several teams seeking offensive firepower. Her scoring prowess is well-known, but this offseason, she's taking it to another level. For teams in need of a guard who can create their own shots and facilitate for teammates, Marina Mabrey is an ideal candidate, especially considering the limited availability of other top guards.

The free agency pool for guards includes some of the league's elite: Jackie Young, Kelsey Mitchell, Kahleah Copper, Arike Ogunbowale, Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Brittany Sykes, and Kayla McBride. It's highly unlikely that Young, Gray, Mitchell, Copper, and Ionescu will leave their current teams. The Wings are also confident that Ogunbowale will remain in Dallas. This leaves McBride, Sykes, and Mabrey, along with Jewell Loyd, Ariel Atkins, and Courtney Williams, as the top scoring guards potentially up for grabs.

Mabrey's Unrivaled Dominance

Mabrey's journey in Unrivaled has been nothing short of remarkable. After missing most of her first season due to injury, she has returned with a vengeance. The Lunar Owls faced early setbacks with injuries to Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins, leaving Mabrey to step up as the team's primary facilitator and perimeter scorer. And step up she did!

Over her first five games, Mabrey averaged an impressive 27.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. She has already scored over 30 points on multiple occasions. Her dominance is evident, ranking second in the league in points per game, tied for the most minutes played, and leading the league in field-goal attempts. Mabrey's offensive prowess and scoring ability are on full display, making her a highly sought-after commodity.

But here's where it gets controversial... With Mabrey's outstanding performance, will she stay with the Lunar Owls or seek a new challenge with a contender? And this is the part most people miss: Mabrey's impact extends beyond her scoring. Her ability to create offense and carry a heavy scoring load showcases her all-around talent.

So, will Marina Mabrey stay put or embark on a new journey? The WNBA is buzzing with anticipation, and the answers will shape the league's future. What do you think? Should Mabrey stay or explore new opportunities? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this exciting WNBA storyline!