Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi's Steamy 'Wuthering Heights' Premiere Look (2026)

London's Red Carpet Transforms into a 'Wuthering Heights' Fantasy!

The iconic novel 'Wuthering Heights' came to life on the London red carpet, thanks to the stunning presence of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Despite the rainy weather, the premiere was a scorching affair, with the stars turning up the heat.

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress, captivated everyone with her exquisite fashion choice. She donned a custom Dilara Fındıkoğlu ensemble, featuring a sheer corset and rope accents, all topped off with a dramatic choker. This outfit channeled the intense, tormented love story of the Brontë novel, leaving fans in awe. But here's where it gets intriguing: her accessories included a bracelet made from the hair of Charlotte Brontë's sisters, Emily and Anne. Now that's a unique fashion statement!

Jacob Elordi, the heartthrob, opted for a classic gray suit, exuding timeless elegance. He charmed fans and proved his red carpet prowess, embodying the brooding hero of the story.

Charli XCX joined the romantic theme, dressed in a bridal-inspired pastel pink ensemble with a veil. And let's not forget the legendary Helen Mirren, who braved the literary storm alongside other celebrities.

This premiere had it all: fashion, literature, and a touch of controversy. Was Margot's outfit a respectful homage or a step too far? Share your thoughts below! And don't miss the full gallery of stars who embraced the 'Wuthering Heights' theme.

