Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi: On-Screen Chemistry or PR Stunt? (2026)

The Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi phenomenon is taking the world by storm, with fans and critics alike captivated by their on-screen chemistry and off-screen antics. But is this just a carefully crafted PR strategy, or something more? Let's delve into the details and explore the intriguing dynamics between these two rising stars.

The Gothic Romance Angle

As they star in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights, their press appearances have been filled with synchronized remarks that echo the novel's themes of obsession and emotional dependency. Robbie, in particular, has embraced this tone, expressing a sense of unease when Elordi wasn't on set, a sentiment that has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation.

"I found myself starting to look around to see where he was," she revealed in a Fandango interview. "I was really unnerved and unmoored. And I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something." Elordi, adding fuel to the fire, described their dynamic as a "mutual obsession."

The actor, 28, was allegedly positioned just five meters away from Robbie during filming, a detail that has fueled further intrigue. However, director Fennell denied advising this setup, and it's rumored that she asked Elordi to leave the set.

The Symbolic Gestures

The parallels between their on-screen and off-screen behavior are striking. Robbie reportedly gifted matching rings to herself and Elordi, featuring gold ovals of skeletons surrounded by red roses, a symbol often associated with love and death. Elordi's Valentine's Day surprise of filling Robbie's dressing room with roses further emphasizes their affection.

Additionally, the pair posed for a steamy photoshoot for Vogue's February issue, showcasing their chemistry in a way that has left fans and critics alike intrigued.

The Sceptical View

However, not everyone is convinced by this display of affection. Some online commentators believe that the entire performance is carefully scripted and intentional, pointing out the use of words like 'unmoored' and the 'mutual obsession' angle.

"This is so scripted and intentional," one user wrote. "The 'we actually sort of fell in love' thing is overused in movies these days." Another added, "It's giving Season 3 Bridgerton promo, where the buzz was all about the steaminess, but we got nothing. I'm suspicious of this kind of promotion."

The PR Trope

This isn't the first time the PR world has seen this 'real-life mimicking onscreen fiction' trope. Recent years have witnessed similar buzz-worthy press tours, blurring the lines between on-screen and off-screen intimacy.

From Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's close friendship during the Wicked promotion to the alleged romances between costars like Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, the entertainment industry has become a stage for carefully crafted relationships.

The Producer's Role

Adding another layer of complexity, Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are producing Wuthering Heights through their production company, Lucky Chap Entertainment. This means that Robbie is not just the face of the campaign but also a key player in its creation, raising questions about the authenticity of her on-screen chemistry with Elordi.

As the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi phenomenon continues to captivate audiences, the line between reality and performance remains blurred, leaving fans and critics alike to ponder the true nature of their connection.