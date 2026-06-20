Mare Nostrum Tour 2026: Canet Highlights - Day 2 Preview (2026)

The 2026 Mare Nostrum Tour in Canet, France, promises an exciting showdown as some of the world's top swimmers gear up for the 100 fly and other events. The men's 100 fly is set to be a thrilling contest between Ilya Kharun and Kristof Milak, with Kharun leading the pack in prelims with a 51.95, while Milak, the defending champion, posted a 52.11. This race is a must-watch, as both swimmers are known for their exceptional speed and technique.

In the men's 200 free, Gabe Jett and Patrick Sammon are poised for another 1-2 finish, having dominated in Monaco. Jett's 1:48.92 in prelims puts him in the lead, with Sammon close behind at 1:49.01. Their rivalry is a testament to the high level of competition in the sport.

The 50 free also witnessed a close battle between Quintin McCarty and Andrej Barna, with McCarty winning in Monaco. In Canet, McCarty maintained his lead with a 21.87, while Barna was just 0.11 seconds behind. This event is shaping up to be a fierce competition.

Kirill Prigoda of Russia dominated the 200 breast with a top time of 2:11.68, surpassing his Monaco performance. The absence of Caspar Corbeau, the defending champion, adds an element of intrigue to the race.

Miron Lifintsev, the World Junior Record holder in the 100 back, set a new top time in prelims with a 54.59. His record-breaking performance in 2024 at the Russia Cup makes him a strong contender.

Michael Houlie of South Africa made a strong showing in the 50 breast, touching first with a 26.94. Jan Cejka's 2:02.79 in the 200 IM also stands out as a top qualifier.

On the women's side, Taylor Ruck of Canada made a strategic change in her event lineup, focusing on the 100 fly and 100 back. Her top times in prelims, 57.95 and 1:00.40, respectively, showcase her versatility and speed.

McKenzie Siroky, the #2 American all-time in the 50 breast, swam a personal best of 29.64 in Monaco. In Canet, she set a new fastest time in prelims with a 30.77, further solidifying her status as a top performer.

Marrit Steenbergen, the #2 performer all-time in the 100 free, continued her dominance with a 51.86 in the event. Her 24.87 in the 50 free also highlights her exceptional speed.

Erika Fairweather of New Zealand aims to defend her 400 free title, having won in Monaco. Her top time in prelims, 4:10.32, indicates her determination to repeat her success.

Evgeniia Chikunova, the World Record holder in the 200 breast, posted a top time of 2:25.32 in prelims. Her performance in Monaco, where she won in a 2:22.92, suggests she is on track to dominate again.

Mary-Sophie Harvey, a Canadian swimmer, made a notable comeback after skipping the event in Monaco. Her 4:42.57 in the 400 IM is a strong indication of her potential.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, a gold medalist in the 400 IM in Monaco, improved her prelims time by half a second, showcasing her consistency and speed.

This Mare Nostrum Tour in Canet promises to be a showcase of talent and competition, with swimmers pushing the boundaries of their sport and captivating audiences worldwide.