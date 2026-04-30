Barcelona's Champions League Campaign Boosted by Marcus Rashford's Free Kick

Barcelona secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a 4-1 victory over Copenhagen at the Camp Nou. The Spanish giants, led by coach Xavi, showcased their attacking prowess with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and a stunning free-kick from Marcus Rashford, who was a second-half substitute. This win ensures Barcelona's automatic qualification for the Round of 16, avoiding the need for a playoff.

Rashford's contribution was particularly notable, as he scored his fifth goal in the competition this season within 10 minutes of his introduction. His free-kick was a testament to his skill and impact on the team. However, Barcelona faced an early challenge as Viktor Dadason's goal gave Copenhagen a lead in the fourth minute. The match ended with a controversial decision, as Copenhagen had a second goal disallowed for offside.

This victory marks a significant moment in Barcelona's Champions League journey, with Rashford becoming one of the team's top scorers. His performance has been a key factor in the team's success, and it's worth noting that he is one of only two Barcelona players to have scored five goals in the competition this season. Fermin Lopez, who didn't score against Copenhagen, has also been a notable contributor with five goals. Other top scorers include Lamine Yamal with three goals and Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski with two each.

As Barcelona continues to excel, the question arises: should Marcus Rashford get another chance at Manchester United? The debate is open, and fans are invited to share their insights in the comments section. Join the discussion and let us know your thoughts on Rashford's potential future at Old Trafford.