March Madness 2026: Automatic Bids Tracker & Conference Finals Preview (2026)

As the clock ticks down to Selection Sunday, the air is thick with anticipation—a feeling that’s as much about the stories unfolding as it is about the games themselves. March Madness isn’t just a tournament; it’s a cultural phenomenon, a rite of spring that captures the essence of college basketball’s unpredictability and drama. But what makes this year particularly fascinating is the sheer number of narratives converging at once. Eleven automatic bids are up for grabs today, and each one carries with it a tale of resilience, strategy, and sheer determination.

Take Gonzaga, for instance. Their 27th straight NCAA Tournament appearance feels almost routine, yet it’s anything but. What many people don’t realize is that maintaining such dominance requires more than talent—it’s about culture, coaching, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Gonzaga’s consistency is a testament to the program’s ability to reinvent itself year after year, even when the faces change.

Then there’s Troy, back-to-back Sun Belt champions. In a sport where parity is the norm, repeating as champions is no small feat. What this really suggests is that Troy has built something sustainable—a program that can withstand the pressures of success and the target that comes with it. Personally, I think this is one of the most underrated stories of the season.

But the real magic of March Madness lies in the underdogs, the teams that defy expectations and punch their tickets to the Big Dance. Queens (N.C.), for example, is headed to their first-ever NCAA Tournament after an overtime thriller. If you take a step back and think about it, this is what makes college basketball so compelling—the idea that any team, no matter how unheralded, can rise to the occasion.

One thing that immediately stands out is the diversity of these stories. From North Dakota State’s return to the tournament after a two-decade absence to Tennessee State’s first appearance since 1994, each bid represents a unique journey. What this really suggests is that March Madness isn’t just about basketball; it’s about the human experience—the highs, the lows, and the moments that define us.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the role of coaching in these narratives. Nolan Smith, in his first season as head coach, led Tennessee State to a dominant OVC championship. This raises a deeper question: How much of a team’s success is due to talent, and how much is due to leadership? In my opinion, it’s the coaches who often make the difference, turning potential into performance.

Looking ahead, the First Four games on March 17 and 18 will set the tone for the tournament. These are the games where the underdogs get their shot, where the Cinderella stories begin. From my perspective, this is where the real drama of March Madness starts—not in the later rounds, but in these early matchups where everything is on the line.

In the end, what makes March Madness so captivating is its ability to surprise us. It’s not just about who wins or loses; it’s about the stories that unfold along the way. As we head into Selection Sunday, I’m reminded of why I love this sport so much. It’s not just about basketball—it’s about the moments that remind us why we care in the first place.