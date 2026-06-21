March Lawn Care Secret: How to Grow a Thicker, Healthier Lawn This Spring (2026)

Get ready for a lush, vibrant lawn! But there's a secret to achieving this, and it starts with a simple March 'rule'.

As the UK bids farewell to the seemingly endless winter, the garden awakens, ready for some much-needed TLC. While you might be eager to get stuck into pruning and weeding, there's a crucial task that can make or break your lawn's health: mowing at the right time.

According to gardening gurus, the first week of March is prime time for a lawn makeover. This early cut will not only prepare your lawn for the spring but also encourage it to grow back with a thicker, healthier coat. But here's where it gets controversial—some experts suggest February as the ideal month for this task.

Perfect Lawn Care advises, "The first grass cut of the year should ideally be in early spring." They recommend the last week of February or the first week of March, depending on local weather conditions. The trick is to time it just before the weather warms up, ensuring you only trim the grass tops, stimulating growth.

And this is the part most people miss—in early March, grass is often still dormant. So, it's crucial to keep the blades long to maximize sunlight absorption. Premier Lawns emphasizes, "Longer grass blades mean more sunshine harvested, which is vital during the short, weak-sun winter days." They also caution against removing more than one-third of the grass blades in a single cut.

However, timing is everything. Avoid mowing if the ground is wet, as it can damage the lawn. Instead, wait for dry conditions and then give your lawn a gentle trim. Additionally, aerating your lawn with a garden fork in February can improve drainage, but only if there's no frost.

So, will you be setting your mower blades high this March? Do you agree that this simple 'rule' could be the key to a lush lawn? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!