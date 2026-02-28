Marc Marquez: Two-Year Ducati Deal vs Injury Hurdles | MotoGP 2027 Outlook (2026)

Marc Marquez, the reigning MotoGP world champion, has shed light on the delay in announcing his new Ducati MotoGP contract. In an exclusive interview, Marquez revealed that the two parties are in agreement over the deal's length, but the delay is due to his own doubts about his future in MotoGP. The 33-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries over the past decade, is now questioning his physical capabilities and the impact of his injuries on his performance. He is currently working on a two-year contract for 2027 and 2028, during which he will be partnered by Pedro Acosta. However, Marquez is also considering a one-year deal with an option for the second year, which has raised some eyebrows in the industry. The delay in announcing the contract has been a topic of much speculation, with some speculating that Marquez might be tempted by the strong form of his former employer, Honda. But Marquez is taking a cautious approach, prioritizing his health and recovery after a series of injuries. He is now working with Ducati to find a solution that suits both parties, and he is optimistic about his chances of a successful return to the sport.