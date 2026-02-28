Marc Marquez, the reigning MotoGP world champion, has shed light on the delay in announcing his new Ducati MotoGP contract. In an exclusive interview, Marquez revealed that the two parties are in agreement over the deal's length, but the delay is due to his own doubts about his future in MotoGP. The 33-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries over the past decade, is now questioning his physical capabilities and the impact of his injuries on his performance. He is currently working on a two-year contract for 2027 and 2028, during which he will be partnered by Pedro Acosta. However, Marquez is also considering a one-year deal with an option for the second year, which has raised some eyebrows in the industry. The delay in announcing the contract has been a topic of much speculation, with some speculating that Marquez might be tempted by the strong form of his former employer, Honda. But Marquez is taking a cautious approach, prioritizing his health and recovery after a series of injuries. He is now working with Ducati to find a solution that suits both parties, and he is optimistic about his chances of a successful return to the sport.
Marc Marquez: Two-Year Ducati Deal vs Injury Hurdles | MotoGP 2027 Outlook (2026)
References
- https://www.the-race.com/motogp/marc-marquez-ducati-motogp-contract-length-2027/
- https://racingnews365.com/mclaren-make-f1-pecking-order-admission-against-big-four-rivals
- https://racingnews365.com/carlos-sainz-highlights-williams-realisation-after-early-f1-2026-setback
- https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2026/02/22/buriram-test-bezzecchi-beats-lap-record-to-lead-ogura-in-thailand/879005
- https://www.crash.net/wsbk/results/1089590/1/2026-official-phillip-island-worldsbk-test-results-day-2-tuesday
- https://www.motogpnews.com/2026/02/15/aprilia-are-trying-to-create-formula-1-style-dirty-air-with-new-rear-wing-on-2026-motogp-bike/
- Maximizing Edward Cabrera's Potential: Cubs' Spring Training Strategy
- Weekend Vibes: Fun Ideas, Gift Suggestions, and Cozy Inspiration!
- WWE SmackDown 2/20/26 Spoilers: Full Match Card, Backstage Notes & Predictions!
- Alex Cora's Hilarious Comparison: Red Sox Collision vs. The Dark Knight
- Florence vs Roselle Park Girls Basketball Highlights - Feb 27, 2026 | CJ, G1 Action
- Porsche and Resident Evil Team Up: Can Leon Save the Cayenne Turbo GT?
- LA Metro's D Line Merch: A Viral Sensation Before the Extension's Grand Opening
- Cardiff vs Leinster: Five Key Takeaways and What They Mean for URC Title Race
- Igor Tudor's Tottenham Training Tactics: Running to Avoid Relegation
- Finn Bálor's Big Match: No Demon Gimmick at WWE Elimination Chamber
- NASCAR Lawsuit: No Ruling Yet on Joe Gibbs Racing vs Chris Gabehart
- Cadillac Unveils MAC-26: F1 2026 Chassis Named After Mario Andretti | Full Story
- Tuolumne Main Canal Restoration: PG&E's Plan to Fix Winter Storm Damage
- U.S. Olympic Hockey: Gold Medals and a Culture War
- Igor Tudor's Tottenham Training Tactics: Running to Avoid Relegation
- Trump Bans Anthropic AI: Ethics Dispute, National Security, and Tech Backlash
- Warren Sapp Resigns from Deion Sanders' Colorado Staff: What Happened?
- Young Angler's Record-Breaking Catch: 270kg Marlin Haul in Jurien Bay
- Drew Allar Meets Steelers: What the Mood Says About His NFL Prospects
- Igor Tudor's Tottenham Training Tactics: Running to Avoid Relegation
- Canada-China Canola Trade: Tariff Relief Deadline Looms as Exports Surge
- Shane Lowry Charges Up Leaderboard | Cognizant Classic Highlights
- Tuolumne Main Canal Restoration: PG&E's Plan to Fix Winter Storm Damage
- WWE SmackDown 2/20/26 Spoilers: Full Match Card, Backstage Notes & Predictions!
- Demi Moore's Bold New Look: Shortest Haircut in Decades at Milan Fashion Week
- NASCAR Lawsuit: No Ruling Yet on Joe Gibbs Racing vs Chris Gabehart
- Kelly Slater & Gabriel Medina Surf Beyond the Club São Paulo Wave Pool | 14 World Titles in Action!
- Isaac del Toro’s UAE Tour Win: Gifted Finish or Real Breakthrough?
- Seahawks’ DeMarcus Lawrence Retirement Rumors: What’s Next for Seattle’s Defense? 🏈
- Can Rosenior Be Chelsea's Arteta? Fixing the Chaos & Building a Legacy!
- Drew Allar Meets Steelers: What the Mood Says About His NFL Prospects
- Mahmood's Immigration Reforms: Danish Model vs. UK Politics | Labour Party Debate
- Ditonellapiaga & Tonypitony Win Sanremo 2026 Cover Night! | Full Performance & Highlights
- Lexi Jones: Setting the Record Straight on Her Parents' Support During Rehab
- Villa’s Champions League Push Hits Bump as Wolves Edge Out: What Went Wrong?
- Canada-China Canola Trade: Tariff Relief Deadline Looms as Exports Surge
- Finn Bálor's Big Match: No Demon Gimmick at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Canada-China Canola Trade: Tariff Relief Deadline Looms as Exports Surge
- Cadillac Unveils MAC-26: F1 2026 Chassis Named After Mario Andretti | Full Story
- NFL Draft 2026: Fernando Mendoza's Bizarre Interview Request
- Canada-China Canola Trade: Tariff Relief Deadline Looms as Exports Surge
- Arsenal vs Chelsea: Team News, Lineup Predictions, and Injury Updates | Premier League 2026
- Shane Lowry Charges Up Leaderboard | Cognizant Classic Highlights
- Alex Cora's Hilarious Comparison: Red Sox Collision vs. The Dark Knight
- Finn Bálor's Big Match: No Demon Gimmick at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Warren Sapp Resigns from Deion Sanders' Colorado Staff: What Happened?
- From Super Bowl Ads to Couture: The Art of Steve O. Smith
- Al Roker's Today Family Embarks on Hilarious Mission to Uncover Truth Behind Mysterious Billboard
- Dual Gomes Goals: Wolves' Historic Win Over Aston Villa
- Kelly Slater and Gabriel Medina: Legends of Surfing Unite at Beyond the Club
- Isaac del Toro’s UAE Tour Win: Gifted Finish or Real Breakthrough?
- Cardiff vs Leinster: Five Key Takeaways and What They Mean for URC Title Race
- Rafael Devers' Hamstring Injury: Giants Slugger Out of Spring Training Game
- Paramount Buys Warner Bros Discovery for $110 Billion: What's Next for Hollywood?
- Finn Balor Addresses Demon Gimmick Rumors Ahead of CM Punk Showdown!
- Del Toro's UAE Tour Win: A First-Page Rider in the Making?
- Warren Sapp's Unexpected Departure from Deion Sanders' Colorado Staff
- Finn Bálor's Big Match: No Demon Gimmick at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Villa’s Champions League Push Hits Bump as Wolves Edge Out: What Went Wrong?
- ICE Protesters Face Charges: 39 Arrested in St. Paul Church Demonstration
- Rafael Devers' Hamstring Injury: Giants Slugger Out of Spring Training Game
- Alex Cora's Hilarious Comparison: Red Sox Collision vs. The Dark Knight
- U.S. Olympic Hockey: Gold Medals and a Culture War
- Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live Updates and Game Preview
- Ditonellapiaga & Tonypitony Win Sanremo 2026 Cover Night! | Full Performance & Highlights
- Champions League Draw: Epic Battles Ahead for European Giants
- WWE SmackDown Spoiler Lineup for February 27, 2026: Full Match Card and Backstage Notes Revealed
- Seahawks Could Lose 'Superb' DE Just One Year Into His Contract
- Demi Moore's Bold New Look: Shortest Haircut in Decades at Milan Fashion Week
- NASCAR Lawsuit: No Ruling Yet on Joe Gibbs Racing vs Chris Gabehart
- Carlos Spencer Opens Up About Son Payton’s Injury Struggles & Blues Rugby Dream
- Halifax Mansion for Sale: Inside John Risley's $14.9M Oceanfront Property
- Top 10 Highest-Paying Blue-Collar Jobs in 2026 (No College Needed)
- 2026 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Recap - Kharun Shines, ASU Dominates
- Canada-China Canola Trade: Tariff Relief Deadline Looms as Exports Surge
- Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live Updates and Game Preview
- No More Lab Appointment Hassles! VA Minneapolis Makes Lab Work Easy for Veterans
- Al Roker's Today Family Investigates: The Mystery Behind the Hilarious New Jersey Billboard
- Weather Delays Can't Dampen Spirits at Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Stop 2
- Former UTC Golfer's Shocking Allegations: Denied Care After Traumatic Brain Injury
- Paramount's $110B Warner Bros Discovery Buy: what it means for Hollywood | Analysis & Implications
- Kids' Cholesterol Checks: Why Doctors Want Them Sooner!
- Frieren's Next Battle: Unveiling the Four-Armed Demon General | Anime Breakdown
- Will Maxie Uncover Nathan's Mysterious Past? | General Hospital Spoilers
- Finn Bálor's Big Match: No Demon Gimmick at WWE Elimination Chamber
- No More Lab Appointment Hassles! VA Minneapolis Makes Lab Work Easy for Veterans
- WWE SmackDown 2/20/26 Spoilers: Full Match Card, Backstage Notes & Predictions!
- PG&E Tuolumne Main Canal Restoration: March 2026 Update
- Can Rosenior Be Chelsea's Arteta? Fixing the Chaos & Building a Legacy!
- MLS Matchday 2 Player Injuries & Suspensions: Full Report (Feb 28 & Mar 1)
- Whiteout Conditions Shut Down Manitoba Highways: Trans-Canada & More Affected
- Seahawks Could Lose 'Superb' DE Just One Year Into His Contract
- WWE SmackDown 2/20/26 Spoilers: Full Match Card, Backstage Notes & Predictions!
- Former UTC Golfer Claims She Was Denied Care After Head Injury During Workout
- Florence vs Roselle Park Girls Basketball Highlights - Feb 27, 2026 | CJ, G1 Action
- Is Del Toro a First-Page Rider? Chris Horner's Take on UAE Tour Drama
- Weather Delays Can't Dampen Spirits at Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Stop 2
- Al Roker's Today Family Investigates: The Mystery Behind the Hilarious New Jersey Billboard
- Young Angler's Record-Breaking Catch: 270kg Marlin Haul in Jurien Bay
- Kids' Cholesterol Checks: Why Doctors Want Them Sooner!
Author: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM
Last Updated:
Views: 5711
Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)
Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful
Name: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM
Birthday: 1992-08-21
Address: Apt. 237 662 Haag Mills, East Verenaport, MO 57071-5493
Phone: +331850833384
Job: District Real-Estate Architect
Hobby: Skateboarding, Taxidermy, Air sports, Painting, Knife making, Letterboxing, Inline skating
Introduction: My name is Saturnina Altenwerth DVM, I am a witty, perfect, combative, beautiful, determined, fancy, determined person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.