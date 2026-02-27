Marc Marquez Dominates Day 1 of Sepang Test, Quartararo's Crash Shocks MotoGP Fans (2026)

The MotoGP Season Kicks Off with a Bang!

Day 1 of the Sepang Test has delivered an exciting start to the 2026 MotoGP season, with a familiar face at the top of the leaderboard. But here's where it gets controversial... Marc Marquez, riding for the Ducati Lenovo Team, has claimed the fastest time, while Fabio Quartararo, one of the favorites, has been sidelined due to a crash.

Let's dive into the details and uncover the stories behind these early season developments.

Marquez's Return and Dominant Performance

Marc Marquez, the #93, has made an impressive comeback, banishing any concerns about his injury from last season. He hit the ground running, consistently improving throughout the day, and sealed the top spot with a late surge, clocking an impressive 1'57.018. This is especially noteworthy as Marquez hasn't ridden at this track since the previous season's test.

Quartararo's Misfortune

Unfortunately, Fabio Quartararo's day didn't go as planned. After a crash at Turn 5, he was initially cleared of any major injuries but later decided to withdraw from the test due to persistent pain in his arm and hand. A disappointing start for the 2021 World Champion, but health comes first!

The Rest of the Field

Fabio Di Giannantonio, riding for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, finished second overall, a stark contrast to last year's crash. Maverick Viñales, on the Red Bull KTM Tech3, completed the top three. Ducati had a lot to celebrate, with Di Giannantonio's strong performance and the positive signs from Francesco Bagnaia, who finished eighth.

Red Bull KTM's Progress

Viñales' late push put Red Bull KTM Tech3 in a strong third position. The Austrian factory has brought some exciting updates, including a new chassis, swingarm, and aero modifications. Viñales is eager to try these changes, which could significantly impact the team's performance.

Honda's Revelations

The factory Honda team, comprising Luca Marini and Joan Mir, was a revelation on Day 1. They built upon the test team's work, showcasing Honda's clear progress with a half-second improvement over last year's test. Johann Zarco, riding for Castrol Honda LCR, just missed out on the top ten, finishing eleventh.

Aprilia's Positive Day

Aprilia had a productive day, with Bezzecchi finishing fifth, just over half a second behind Marquez. The Italian team tested several new components, including a new tail unit and larger seat wings, and a new swingarm. Test rider Lorenzo Savadori continued working on ergonomic setups and electronics.

Trackhouse MotoGP's Optimism

Raul Fernandez, the 2025 Australian GP winner, had a positive day, completing the test without any crashes or injuries. Ai Ogura, his teammate, focused on getting comfortable on the bike, setting the stage for a more intense Day 2 of testing.

Monster Energy Yamaha's Challenge

The Yamaha team faced a tougher start to the season with Quartararo's crash and subsequent withdrawal. Alex Rins, Quartararo's teammate, will now shoulder the responsibility for the rest of the test. Jack Miller, riding for Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP, was the second-busiest Yamaha rider on track, setting a solid pace.

And This is the Part Most People Miss...

Toprak Razgatlioglu, adapting to MotoGP and the V4, made some interesting discoveries. He experimented with different seats and found an improvement in braking with rear aero. He also had the opportunity to follow Marc Marquez, learning from the master, and aims to repeat this on Day 2.

Join us again on Wednesday as the action continues at Sepang! Who will emerge as the top rider? Will Yamaha recover from their early setback? And what other surprises does this season have in store? Let's find out together!

