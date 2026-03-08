Marc Marquez Chasing 100 Wins: Will He Break Valentino Rossi's MotoGP Record? (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling showdown in the world of MotoGP, as Marc Marquez stands on the brink of history, just one win away from his 100th career victory and a mere three triumphs from dethroning the legendary Valentino Rossi as the most successful rider in the MotoGP era. But here’s where it gets even more fascinating: Marquez’s journey to these milestones has been anything but smooth, and the 2026 season promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, triumphs, and potential controversies.

Marquez, a name synonymous with speed and precision, came tantalizingly close to achieving these feats during the 2025 season. At the San Marino Grand Prix on September 14th, he secured his 73rd MotoGP win and 99th overall across all classes. With six races remaining, the motorsport world was buzzing with anticipation, certain that Marquez would cross the 100-win threshold before the season’s end. But fate had other plans. A collision with Marco Bezzecchi at the Indonesian Grand Prix left Marquez with a shoulder injury, sidelining him for the remainder of the season and shattering his dreams of reaching these milestones in 2025.

And this is the part most people miss: Marquez’s injury not only cost him the chance to hit the century mark but also halted his pursuit of Rossi’s MotoGP record of 76 wins. Rossi, who set this benchmark on June 25, 2017, with a nail-biting victory over Danilo Petrucci at the Dutch Grand Prix, remains the rider to beat in the MotoGP era. But Marquez, ever the competitor, is poised to challenge this legacy in 2026.

The 2026 season kicks off with Marquez in prime position to make history. If last season is any indication, he might not have to wait long. His first win as a factory Ducati rider came at the opening round in Thailand, a track that suits his style perfectly. Should he falter there, the renovated Goiania circuit in Brazil—a new addition to the MotoGP calendar—offers another golden opportunity. Marquez thrives on unfamiliar tracks, especially in low-grip conditions, making Brazil a potential turning point in his quest for 100 wins.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Can Marquez truly surpass Rossi’s legacy? While Marquez is just three wins away from matching Rossi’s MotoGP record, Rossi still holds the overall premier class record with 89 wins, including 13 from the 500cc era. Does Marquez’s potential achievement diminish Rossi’s unparalleled dominance, or does it simply mark a new era in MotoGP? We’ll let you decide in the comments.

Looking ahead, Marquez’s path to glory is lined with favorable tracks. Austin, a circuit where he’s historically excelled, could be the stage for his record-equaling win. And with 22 races scheduled in 2026, opportunities abound. Yet, the question remains: Will Marquez’s shoulder injury fully heal, allowing him to compete at his best? Or will new challengers emerge to disrupt his plans?

As we eagerly await the 2026 season, one thing is clear: Marquez’s pursuit of these milestones will be a defining chapter in MotoGP history. Will he etch his name alongside the greats, or will the road to glory prove too treacherous? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure—this is a story you won’t want to miss.

