Maple Leafs Retool: Can They Follow the Bruins' Model? (2026)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a bind, and a controversial strategy might be their best bet. With the team struggling, the question arises: Can they emulate the Boston Bruins' bold move from 2025? But here's where it gets intriguing... Could a retool be the answer?

On March 4, 2025, the Bruins made a shocking decision to overhaul their roster just two points shy of a playoff spot. They traded away five key players, including their captain Brad Marchand, in exchange for six draft picks, a top-six forward, and three prospects. This move was unprecedented, especially considering it happened within three days and with the team still in playoff contention.

The Bruins' strategy paid off, as they rebounded strongly the following season and are now playoff contenders again. But what about the Maple Leafs? They find themselves in a similar yet different situation.

Toronto is currently 10 points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and their odds of making the playoffs are slim. However, they are not in a position to do a complete rebuild like the Bruins. Instead, a retool might be the best option, and here's why:

The Leafs have valuable assets. Despite their struggles, Toronto has players that could attract significant interest. Bobby McMann, a low-cap-hit winger, is seen as their top trade asset. Scott Laughton, a feisty veteran center, and Nicolas Roy, a Stanley Cup winner, also offer value. And while Calle Järnkrok might not command much, younger players like Simon Benoit and Brandon Carlo could be enticing for the right team.

The Bruins' model is enticing. Boston's approach was unique, and it worked. They waited until the trade deadline, using the pressure to extract maximum value. The Maple Leafs, with 28 games remaining, have time to assess their options. They can learn from the Bruins and potentially pull off a similar haul, especially if they're willing to part ways with multiple players.

Retooling can bring immediate impact. The Bruins acquired prospects who contributed right away. The Maple Leafs could aim for the same, ensuring they replenish their talent pool quickly. And with a considerable cap space, they can be active in the offseason, turning draft picks into veterans to strengthen their roster.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is a retool enough? The Bruins had a unique situation, and their success doesn't guarantee the same for the Leafs. Some argue that a full rebuild is necessary for long-term success. Others believe that the right trades and a bit of luck could put Toronto back in contention sooner than expected.

And this is the part most people miss: The Bruins' strategy was bold, but it was also calculated. They didn't rush; they planned. The Maple Leafs must do the same. The question remains: Can they execute a retool as effectively as Boston? Only time will tell, and the comments section is open for your thoughts and predictions.