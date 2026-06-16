Māori Pride in Rugby League: Cousins Joe Chan and Casey McLean's Journey (2026)

A heartwarming tale of family, heritage, and the beautiful game unfolds as we delve into the story of Joe Chan and Casey McLean, cousins united by rugby league and a shared cultural pride.

As the All Stars camp commenced, the Māori players' traditional pepehas echoed through the air, but it was the whispered conversation between Chan and McLean that caught their teammates' attention.

"We're family," McLean revealed, explaining the bond that united them. Their mothers, sisters by blood, had raised these young men with a unique blend of Chinese and Māori heritage.

Chan and McLean's paths had rarely crossed on the rugby field, except for those cherished backyard games with their brothers, Tiaki and Jesse. The Chans and McLeans, neighbors in Colyton and Blacktown, shared a love for rugby league and the comfort of Chinese cuisine, a taste of their cultural roots.

"My great-grandfather's journey from China to New Zealand is a part of our story," Chan shared. "We may not resemble our Chinese heritage physically, but we embrace it. We celebrate Chinese New Year and, as my father taught us, we always eat rice with chopsticks."

But it's their Māori heritage that takes center stage as they prepare for their All Stars debut at FMG Stadium Waikato.

"Representing my Māori culture is an honor that goes beyond me," Chan expressed. "My father instilled in us a sense of pride and a connection to our roots. I may have been born and raised in Sydney, but Taupō will always be home."

McLean, already a seasoned player with the Kiwis, echoed Chan's sentiments. "It's a privilege to represent our Māori heritage. Playing alongside 'Joe the Bro' is a unique experience, especially returning to the motherland for my first All Stars game."

As they prepare for their positions on the field, McLean on the left edge and Chan on the right, they can't help but feel a sense of nostalgia.

"It'll be like those backyard games all over again," McLean joked. "The rough-and-tumble of those days, with Joe and Tiaki being the bigger and older cousins. But it's a special feeling to be out there together."

Chan added, "I often think back to those backyard days. To see Casey's growth as a player and as a person is inspiring. I hope he sets me up for a try; his speed is something to behold."

Their hope for the future? To play alongside their cousins once more, a dream that would unite their family and their love for the game.