Manny Pacquiao Names His Favorite Active Fighter: 'I Love to Watch Him' | Boxing News (2026)

Manny Pacquiao, the legendary Filipino boxer, has always been a voice of authority in the boxing world, and his opinions carry significant weight. When asked about his favorite active fighter in a recent interview, Pacquiao's choice was a surprising one, but it reveals a lot about his perspective on the sport. In my opinion, Pacquiao's selection of Naoya Inoue as his favorite fighter is not just a personal preference, but a reflection of the changing dynamics in the boxing landscape.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between Pacquiao's own fighting style and Inoue's. Pacquiao, a true legend in the eight-division world champion, is known for his explosive combinations and aggressive mentality. He dominated the ring with a style that many consider unparalleled. However, Inoue, the Japanese superstar, represents a new breed of boxer, one who relies more on speed, footwork, and precision. This shift in style is a testament to the evolution of boxing, where speed and technical prowess are increasingly valued.

In my view, Pacquiao's choice of Inoue is a subtle nod to this transition. Inoue's ability to control the pace of the fight and his devastating finishing skills are qualities that Pacquiao himself would have admired in his prime. The fact that Pacquiao, a fighter who revolutionized the sport, now sees elements of greatness in a fighter with a different style is a powerful statement about the sport's ongoing transformation.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of footwork in Inoue's style. Pacquiao, in his wisdom, recognizes that footwork is the foundation of a great boxer. It allows a fighter to control the distance, maintain balance, and execute combinations with precision. This is a lesson that many young boxers could benefit from, and it's interesting to see that Pacquiao, a master of the ring, is still keen on sharing his knowledge.

What many people don't realize is that Pacquiao's choice of Inoue is not just a personal preference, but a reflection of the sport's changing priorities. Boxing is no longer solely about brute force and power; speed, agility, and technical prowess are becoming increasingly important. This shift is a response to the evolving preferences of fans and the changing nature of the sport itself.

If you take a step back and think about it, Pacquiao's choice of Inoue is a symbolic gesture. It represents a new era in boxing, where the traditional style of fighting is being challenged and redefined. Inoue's success in the super-bantamweight division and his ability to dominate his opponents are a testament to this new approach. Pacquiao, by acknowledging Inoue's greatness, is paying homage to the past while embracing the future of the sport.

This raises a deeper question: How will the sport of boxing evolve in the coming years? Will we see more fighters like Inoue, who rely on speed and technical prowess, or will the traditional style of fighting make a comeback? Personally, I think that the sport will continue to evolve, with a blend of traditional and modern styles becoming the norm. The key will be to strike a balance between power and precision, and Pacquiao's choice of Inoue is a reminder of this delicate equilibrium.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the fact that Pacquiao, despite his own legendary status, is still open to learning and adapting. His willingness to acknowledge Inoue's skills and seek advice from him is a testament to his humility and respect for the sport. This is a quality that many young boxers could learn from, and it's a refreshing reminder of the sport's rich history and tradition.

What this really suggests is that the sport of boxing is in a state of flux, with new stars rising and old legends passing the torch. Pacquiao's choice of Inoue is a symbolic gesture, a reminder of the sport's rich history and its ongoing evolution. It's a fascinating time for boxing, and Pacquiao's opinion, while personal, carries significant weight in shaping the future of the sport.