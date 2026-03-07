Manitoba's Doctor Boom: 13 U.S. Doctors Join Province Since 2024! (2026)

Manitoba's healthcare recruitment strategy is making waves, and it's not just a drop in the ocean! In a bold move, the province has attracted an impressive 13 U.S.-trained doctors since opening its dedicated recruitment office in 2024. But here's where it gets controversial... this number is just the tip of the iceberg!

Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara reveals that, since the NDP took office in late 2023, Manitoba has seen a net gain of 285 doctors. That's a significant boost to the province's healthcare system!

"Manitoba is the place where science is respected, patients are treated with dignity, and healthcare is guided by compassion, evidence, and human rights," Asagwara declares. With such a welcoming environment, it's no wonder doctors are flocking to the province.

The recruitment office, opened in May 2024, has been a game-changer. Health officials ramped up their efforts to attract U.S. doctors after President Donald Trump's election in November 2024. And it's paying off!

"Just two months ago, we celebrated the arrival of six U.S.-trained doctors. Now, we've more than doubled that number," Asagwara proudly states.

But the story doesn't end there. Manitoba is in discussions with dozens more doctors from the U.S. and the U.K. It seems the province is becoming a top choice for healthcare professionals seeking a better work-life balance and a more inclusive healthcare system.

"Manitoba used to be a 'fly-over province' for doctors, but now it's a first choice and a first stop," Asagwara adds.

A government spokesperson reveals that 11 of the new doctors are based in the Winnipeg region, covering a range of specialties from family medicine to psychiatry. One is in the Prairie Mountain region, specializing in emergency medicine, and another is in the Southern Health region, focusing on internal medicine.

Dr. Jesse Krikorian, who recently joined Manitoba's healthcare team, shares his experience. He left Michigan to practice at Winnipeg's Klinic Community Health, attracted by the opportunity to serve underserved populations and the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

"I saw the writing on the wall in the U.S. - it was becoming increasingly difficult to provide quality care to these patients due to growing government interference," Krikorian explains.

Premier Wab Kinew emphasizes Manitoba's commitment to inclusion and diversity, stating, "We're proud to accept people as they are and keep our doors open to the world."

Krikorian praises the support he received from the retention and recruitment office and Doctors Manitoba, making his transition smooth and efficient.

"Manitoba offers professional autonomy and a great quality of life. Here, care is based on need, not on what someone can afford," he adds.

Asagwara acknowledges that while the increased doctor numbers won't immediately reduce wait times at urgent care centers and emergency departments, they are already making a difference in people's ability to find a family physician.

The province's family doctor finder system is connecting patients to primary care providers within 30 days, and the medical navigator booking system is helping people find open slots for doctor appointments across the city.

According to Asagwara, Manitoba has the highest rate in Canada for same-day or next-day access to a healthcare provider. The medical navigator facilitated nearly 50,000 visits in 2025 alone!

"Manitobans are finally getting the care they need without having to rely on ERs and urgent cares for primary care," Asagwara says.

"Every single doctor we've recruited from the U.S. is invaluable to how Manitobans will access care in the future."

