Manel Kape Accuses UFC of Protecting Joshua Van from 'Murder' in the Octagon! 🔥 (2026)

Manel Kape makes a chilling accusation: Is the UFC shielding Joshua Van from a potential 'murder' in the octagon?

In a shocking statement, Manel Kape has accused the UFC of safeguarding Joshua Van from what he believes would be a devastating defeat. Kape, a confident contender, claims that a fight between him and Van would end in a one-sided victory, leaving Van's title defense in ruins. But is this just a bold prediction or a controversial strategy to secure a title shot?

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Kape's recent social media post sent a shiver down the spines of fans. He suggested that the UFC is preventing a potential 'murder' in the cage, referring to a hypothetical matchup with Van. With Kape's three consecutive wins, including dominant finishes, his confidence is soaring. But is this confidence misplaced, or is there a method to his madness?

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Joshua Van, the current flyweight champion, has been vocal about his desire to defend his title. He named Kape and Tatsuro Taira as potential challengers, but Kape's response has taken the MMA world by storm. Kape's words, 'They're protecting you from a murder,' have sparked intense debate among fans and experts alike.

The UFC's current schedule adds an intriguing twist. With no title fights planned except for the BMF title bout at UFC 326, the promotion might be reserving multiple championship fights for a stacked event in June. Could this leave earlier fight cards lacking in title action? And does Kape's accusation hold any weight in this context?

As the MMA community awaits the next move, one question lingers: Is Kape's claim a mere hype-building tactic, or is there a genuine concern for fighter safety? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's spark a lively debate!

Manel Kape Accuses UFC of Protecting Joshua Van from 'Murder' in the Octagon! 🔥 (2026)

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