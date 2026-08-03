Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils 'Stepping Up Interest' in French Gem (2026)

Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils' Interest in a French Gem

Manchester United is intensifying its pursuit of a young French talent, Kader Meite, currently playing for Stade Rennais. The club is eager to secure his services during the ongoing January transfer window, despite the challenges posed by the player's high valuation and the competition from other top clubs.

The Dilemma of Stade Rennais

Stade Rennais finds itself in a tricky situation as it faces a dilemma regarding the sale of its star players. With multiple clubs showing interest, the Breton club must decide whether to cash in on their young talents, including Jeremy Jacquet, who has attracted the attention of Chelsea, offering a substantial £42.4m (€50m).

Al-Hilal's Pursuit

In the case of Kader Meite, Al-Hilal from the Saudi Pro League has already made an offer of £22m (€26m), which was recently rejected by Rennes. The French side is holding out for a higher fee, but the exact amount remains undisclosed. Despite this setback, Al-Hilal is determined to return with a more substantial offer.

Manchester United's Interest and Competition

According to The Guardian, Manchester United is stepping up its interest in Kader Meite and has initiated discussions with the player's entourage. The club is considering a transfer fee of around £25.4m (€30m), but the competition from other clubs, including Chelsea, adds complexity to the situation.

Kader Meite's Preferences

Kader Meite, who has been on the radar of both Manchester United and Chelsea, expresses skepticism about a move to the Middle East. He prefers to stay in Europe if he decides to leave his boyhood club, Stade Rennais. The player is reportedly leaning towards waiting until next summer to make a move, allowing him to explore more options and assess the clarity of potential clubs' projects.

The Uncertain Future

The question remains whether Manchester United can convince Stade Rennais to sell Kader Meite during the January transfer window. With the player's preference for a summer departure and the club's high valuation, the Red Devils face a challenging task in convincing both parties to reach an agreement. The outcome of this transfer saga will be closely watched by football fans worldwide.