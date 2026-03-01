Manchester United Transfer Deadline Day: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Leon Goretzka (2026)

Manchester United is racing against the clock with less than 24 hours left to wrap up their January transfer dealings. The Reds have had a relatively quiet month so far, managing to secure no new first-team signings just yet.

However, that situation might shift as the impending deadline approaches on Monday at 7 PM. The club continues to be linked with various potential additions, notably a new central midfielder. Recently, Leon Goretzka has emerged as a significant target; the Bayern Munich standout is set to become a free agent this summer, which could make him an attractive option for United.

On the other side of things, there has been some movement with players leaving the club on loan. Toby Collyer, who spent the initial half of the season at West Bromwich Albion, has now signed on loan with Hull City. Meanwhile, Harry Amass has transitioned to Norwich City following a successful loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday.

Additionally, Rhys Bennett is reportedly in discussions to return to Fleetwood Town, and Ethan Wheatley, who was called back from his loan at Northampton Town last month, is nearing a deal with Bradford City.

As for Bruno Fernandes, speculation around his future has intensified, especially with reports linking him to Real Madrid. On the flip side, Marcus Rashford's situation remains uncertain, even though he has made a strong impression during his time at Barcelona and shows signs of wanting to return to Manchester United.

22:29 Kieran King

Latest on Rashford’s potential move

The future of Marcus Rashford's permanent transfer to Barcelona appears unclear. According to sources at Transfermarkt, Michael Carrick, the team’s manager, is determined to keep Rashford at Manchester United, despite the player’s apparent interest in securing a permanent move to Barcelona. This season, the 28-year-old forward has made a notable impact, netting 10 goals and providing 12 assists across 32 games.

22:06 Kieran King

Update on Fernandes

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bruno Fernandes will not be leaving Manchester United as the transfer deadline looms. There are indications that his relationship with the club’s management may be strained after they considered selling him during the summer. Therefore, it’s somewhat expected that he will remain with the team for the time being. Furthermore, Romano has dismissed previous claims suggesting that Fernandes, who recently contributed two assists in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Fulham, is frustrated and has offered himself to Real Madrid.

21:56 Kieran King

Welcome to our live blog dedicated to Manchester United’s transfer news, with less than a day remaining in the January window.

Could we see any last-minute signings? Keep following along for the latest updates straight from Old Trafford!