Manchester United's Transfer Plans: Carrick's First Signings & Rebuilding the Midfield (2026)

Manchester United's new manager, Michael Carrick, is set to make his mark on the club's squad this summer, with a focus on replacing the outgoing Casemiro and strengthening the midfield. The Brazilian's departure at the end of the season opens up a significant wage bill, allowing Carrick to invest in two new midfielders. The first name on the radar is Atalanta's Ederson, with reports suggesting a deal has been agreed for a guaranteed fee of £35 million, plus add-ons. This move is expected to be announced this week, as talks between the clubs progress. Sky Sports confirms that an agreement is imminent, with a finalisation expected by the end of the week.

However, the search for a second midfielder is more complex. Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, Brighton's Carlos Baleba, and West Ham's Mateus Fernandes have all been considered. Tonali, in particular, has a gentleman's agreement to leave Newcastle due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reveals that Newcastle's asking price is around £86 million, but United is only willing to pay £70 million. This discrepancy highlights the challenges in securing Tonali's services.

Brighton's Baleba was a target last summer, but the club's £105 million-plus valuation proved too high for United. With Baleba's season underperforming, it remains to be seen if Brighton will reconsider their demands. Meanwhile, Fernandes is leaving West Ham due to their relegation from the Premier League, and his fee is expected to be similar to Tonali's, but the Hammers' weakened position may impact his market value.

Carrick's ability to navigate these transfer challenges will be crucial to his success as United's permanent manager. The club's financial situation and the players' market value will shape the summer's signings. As the deals unfold, United fans will eagerly await the new midfield additions, hoping they will strengthen the team and challenge for titles in the coming seasons.