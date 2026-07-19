Manchester United's Injury Crisis: Mount, Zirkzee, Fernandes & More | Leeds United Preview (2026)

A frustrating draw against Wolves left Manchester United fans feeling deflated, but the team must quickly refocus as they prepare for a crucial Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Ruben Amorim's side, despite showing signs of improvement, couldn't secure a win against the league's bottom-placed team, leaving many supporters disappointed. However, there's no time to dwell on the past, as the focus shifts to the upcoming match, where Man United aim to disrupt Leeds' momentum.

Leeds, who have recently found their footing in the top flight, are looking to build on their recent success and move further away from the relegation zones. Man United, on the other hand, face a challenging task with several key players missing due to injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui, all important members of the squad, have been called up to represent their nations, leaving the team stretched thin.

So, as Man United prepare for this weekend's showdown, let's delve into the latest injury news and assess the team's prospects against a resurgent Leeds side.

Controversial Take: With key players absent, can Man United still find a way to win, or will Leeds capitalize on their opponents' weaknesses? Share your thoughts in the comments!