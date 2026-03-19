Manchester One Tower: £17 Million Makeover - Modernizing a City Icon (2026)

A staggering £17 million is set to breathe new life into Manchester's iconic One tower, promising a radical transformation that blends historic charm with cutting-edge sustainability! Bruntwood SciTech has unveiled ambitious plans to not only revitalize the existing 21-storey structure but also to add a striking four-storey extension, dramatically expanding the total available floor space to approximately 160,000 square feet. This isn't just a facelift; it's a comprehensive reimagining of a beloved city landmark.

The existing 131,000 sq ft building will undergo a thorough modernization, a process meticulously designed to preserve its original architectural character. Imagine a building that feels brand new, yet still proudly displays its heritage! The new four-storey addition, strategically placed on Portland Street and Sackville Street, will feature a breathtaking double-height reception area, inviting communal social spaces, and elegantly designed open staircases. These elements will seamlessly connect vibrant work areas with delightful hospitality zones, creating a dynamic environment for everyone.

Inside the venerable tower, every window will be replaced, and the facade will be refreshed, ensuring a modern aesthetic. But here's where it gets really exciting: rolling upgrades will be implemented across all office floors and core areas, including state-of-the-art lifts, revitalized staircases, and updated washrooms. This means a more comfortable, efficient, and enjoyable experience for all occupants.

And this is the part most people miss: the entire redevelopment is deeply rooted in Bruntwood SciTech's net-zero ambitions. To achieve this, traditional gas-fired boilers are being banished, replaced by advanced heat pump systems. A brand-new electrical substation will be installed to power this electrification, and sophisticated smart building systems will be integrated throughout. This is a clear commitment to a greener future, right at the heart of Manchester!

The brilliant minds behind this project include Bridge Architects and Cubicworks, with construction anticipated to reach completion in early 2028. Matthew Morten, building and construction director at Bruntwood SciTech, eloquently stated, “Manchester One has been an enduring fixture of the city for decades and is synonymous with Manchester’s skyline. These proposals represent our commitment to ensuring it remains both sustainable and inspiring, and the £17m investment is a clear statement of intent about the building’s importance to both our portfolio and to Manchester.”

But is this level of investment truly necessary for a building that already holds such historical significance? Or is it a necessary step to ensure Manchester's skyline remains competitive and forward-thinking? What are your thoughts on preserving architectural heritage while embracing such extensive modernizations? Let us know in the comments below!