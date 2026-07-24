Manchester City Transfer News: £340m Summer Window Decisions (2026)

Manchester City's summer transfer plans are shrouded in a £340 million question mark, with the club's future looking uncertain. The question is: who stays and who goes? The squad is a mix of established stars and promising youngsters, each with their own unique story and potential. As the new manager, Enzo Maresca, takes the reins, he faces the challenging task of navigating this complex web of talent and egos. The summer transfer window will be a crucial period for the club, with players weighing their options and the club's future hanging in the balance. The question of who stays and who goes will shape the club's future, and it's a question that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. From the Brazilian winger Savinho to the young goalkeeper James Trafford, each player has their own story to tell. The club's future is uncertain, and the summer transfer window will be a crucial period for the club to shape its destiny. The question of who stays and who goes will be answered in the coming months, and the club's future will hang in the balance.