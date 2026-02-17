Manchester City Sign Antoine Semenyo | £65m Record Deal | Pep Guardiola's New Winger (2026)

In a stunning move that has sent ripples through the football community, Manchester City has secured the services of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for a staggering fee of approximately £65 million. This transaction marks a record sale for the Cherries, as City has activated Semenyo's release clause which needed to be executed prior to Saturday. The deal stipulates a payment of £62.5 million, distributed over 24 monthly installments, alongside potential bonuses.

Semenyo has committed to a contract that will keep him at Manchester City until 2031 and he will don the number 42 jersey, a number that holds significance as it was previously worn by the legendary Yaya Toure, who triumphed in three Premier League titles during his illustrious eight-year tenure with the club.

Expressing his excitement about joining Manchester City, Semenyo shared, "I am so proud to have joined Manchester City. They have set the highest of standards and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities, and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep Guardiola. I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It's a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that."

The 26-year-old, born in London, bid adieu to Bournemouth in a memorable fashion by scoring a last-minute winner in their thrilling 3-2 victory against Tottenham on Wednesday. In a fiercely competitive race for Semenyo’s signature, Manchester City outmaneuvered other Premier League giants including Manchester United, Liverpool, Spurs, and Chelsea.

Hugo Viana, the director of football at Manchester City, emphasized the excitement surrounding Semenyo's arrival, stating, "Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club. He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join. He possesses immense quality – two great feet, exceptional pace, power, a knack for influencing games, and, crucially, significant potential for growth and development. We are continually scouting players globally, and Antoine was our top target. He has demonstrated his ability in the Premier League, and he embodies humility, hard work, professionalism, and an unwavering focus on improving as a footballer. He is a perfect fit for us."

Semenyo has been in remarkable form, netting four goals in his last six matches for Bournemouth, placing him third in the current Premier League scoring charts with 10 goals from 20 appearances, trailing behind his new teammate Erling Haaland who has 20 goals, and Brentford’s Igor Thiago with 16 goals. He is just one goal shy of matching his personal best for a season, having scored 11 goals in 36 Premier League starts last season.

Bournemouth originally acquired Semenyo from Bristol City for roughly £10 million back in January 2023, and he departs the Cherries after contributing 32 goals and providing 13 assists across 110 appearances in all competitions.

His professional journey began in the Championship, where he recorded 21 goals and 21 assists over 125 matches with the Robins, following loan spells at Sunderland, Newport County, and non-league team Bath City. Upon joining Bournemouth on a four-and-a-half-year deal, Semenyo had extended his contract last summer, which was initially set to expire in 2030.