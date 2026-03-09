Manchester United's scouting team has been busy, and they've uncovered a potential gem in Samu Aghehowa, a striker who's been on a scoring tear. This 21-year-old Spaniard has been on fire this season, bagging 20 goals in just 29 appearances across all competitions. What's even more impressive is his goal-scoring rate, averaging a goal every 93 minutes, which matches Erling Haaland's Premier League pace. This has naturally piqued the interest of United's management and scouts.

But here's where it gets interesting. Samu Aghehowa had a standout performance against Manchester United last season, scoring twice in a thrilling 3-3 draw with FC Porto in the Champions League. United's scouts were clearly impressed, as they had been watching him closely. And it seems their interest was reciprocated, as reports emerged that Ineos were keen on bringing him in as a potential striker option.

The question on everyone's mind is: Who should be Manchester United's starting striker next season? Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, or perhaps someone else entirely? United fans might also be curious about the potential of Samu Aghehowa, especially after witnessing his impact in Portugal and Europe. After all, United has a history of successful transfers from Portuguese leagues, with stars like Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo making their mark.

However, there's a catch. Ineos' relationship with the Liga Portugal has been tumultuous, with a recent hiring and firing saga involving Ruben Amorim. Additionally, the poor start of Viktor Gyokeres at Arsenal might make United fans hesitant about the Portuguese league. But with Samu Aghehowa's proven track record, United's scouting team believes he has the physicality, pace, and technique to excel in the Premier League. The question now is whether Ineos will take the plunge and bring him in, adding another exciting name to United's transfer list.