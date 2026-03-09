Man Utd's 5 FREE AGENT Signings: Can They Still Shock the Transfer Market? (2026)

Attention all Man Utd fans! Despite the transfer window officially closing, there's still a world of opportunity for the club to strengthen its squad. And here's the exciting part: it's not just about the next 24 hours, but an ongoing strategy that could shape the team's future.

Michael Carrick, the interim head coach, has made a remarkable start, with three wins in three matches. But here's where it gets controversial: even with this success, Carrick still has the power to bring in new players, thanks to a little-known rule that allows clubs to sign free agents at any time.

And this is the part most people miss: there are some incredible free agents available right now, and Man Utd could be the perfect fit for them.

Let's dive into some potential signings that could add depth and quality to the squad.

Raheem Sterling: A former cult hero at Manchester City, Sterling's recent stint at Chelsea didn't go as planned. Now a free agent, he could provide an experienced boost to United's attack, especially with Patrick Dorgu facing an injury layoff.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Rumors suggested United might bolster their midfield in January, but they opted to save their resources for the summer. However, Oxlade-Chamberlain, a former Liverpool and Arsenal player, could be a cost-effective addition, bringing Premier League experience and a youthful 32 years of age.

Paco Alcacer: Once a top marksman in Europe, Alcacer's career took a turn after his time with Borussia Dortmund. Still only 32, he could provide valuable backup to Benjamin Sesko.

Divock Origi: This one might be a long shot due to Origi's strong ties to Liverpool, but his goal in the 2019 Champions League final speaks volumes. After a challenging time at AC Milan, he's now a free agent and could offer backup attacking options.

Kurt Zouma: A well-known name in the Premier League, Zouma's recent spell with CFR Cluj in Romania didn't go as planned. Currently without a club, he could provide solid backup for Carrick's squad.

So, Man Utd fans, what do you think? Are these potential signings exciting or controversial? Would they strengthen the team, or is there a better strategy? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on these potential transfers!

