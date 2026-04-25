Man Utd's £100m Transfer Target: Meet the Next Paul Pogba (2026)

Manchester United's pursuit of a new central midfielder is a topic of intense interest, especially with the looming departure of Casemiro. The club's attention has turned to Sandro Tonali, a player who could potentially become the new Paul Pogba. Tonali, a highly regarded midfielder, has been a standout performer for Newcastle United, and his skills have not gone unnoticed by United's director, Jason Wilcox. With a potential fee of £100 million on the table, Tonali could be the answer to United's midfield woes. His dynamic passing, tireless energy, and intelligence on the pitch make him a player who can set the tempo and shape the flow of a match. While he may not be a statistician's dream, his impact on the field is undeniable. The comparison to Pogba is intriguing, as both players arrived with a weight of expectation and a record-breaking fee. Pogba's chequered career is well-documented, but his talent is undeniable, and Tonali could potentially fill a similar role at United. The club's focus on securing a place in the Champions League and the potential monetary benefits of new signings make Tonali a compelling option. However, the fee is a significant hurdle, and United may have to pay a pretty penny to secure his signature. The question remains: is Tonali worth the investment? The answer lies in his ability to become a superstar under Michael Carrick's guidance and his potential to revive the midfield. As United continues to navigate the transfer market, Tonali emerges as a strong candidate to fill the void left by Casemiro. The club's pursuit of a new central midfielder is a strategic move, and Tonali could be the key to unlocking United's success in the upcoming season.

Man Utd's £100m Transfer Target: Meet the Next Paul Pogba (2026)

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