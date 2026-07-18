Man United Transfer News: Rashford's Future, £139m Double Deal & Baleba Latest | Summer 2024 (2026)

Manchester United's summer transfer window preparations are heating up, and the latest buzz is all about potential double deals and the future of Marcus Rashford. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing a £139 million double deal for Sandro Tonali and Ederson, with the club confident of securing both players. This move would be a significant statement of intent, but it's not the only development in the transfer market.

One name that has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford is Carlos Baleba, a Brighton star who has impressed with his speed and attacking prowess. Baleba is not the only midfielder on United's radar, with Elliot Anderson and Aurelien Tchouameni also under consideration. The club is said to be confident that personal terms with Baleba will not be an issue, which is a positive sign for the transfer.

However, the biggest question mark remains over Marcus Rashford's future. His loan spell at Barcelona is coming to an end, and there is speculation about his return to United. Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong has given his backing to the club signing Rashford on a permanent deal, praising his contributions to the team. But will United be willing to commit to a long-term deal with the forward?

The transfer window is a time of great anticipation and uncertainty for Manchester United fans. The club has a lot of work to do to strengthen its squad, and the future of key players like Rashford is still up in the air. As the window approaches, the pressure is on to make the right moves and secure the players who will shape the club's future. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the direction of the club and the players who will be a part of it.

In my opinion, the double deal for Tonali and Ederson is a bold move that could shape the club's future. It shows a willingness to invest in the squad and a commitment to success. However, the future of Rashford remains a mystery, and the club must be careful not to make any hasty decisions. The coming weeks will be a time of great anticipation and uncertainty for United fans, and the club must navigate the transfer market with caution and foresight.