Man United Fans Protest in Clown Masks: 'Circus' Ownership Under Fire (2026)

Manchester United fans are furious, and they're not clowning around! In a bold statement, supporters donned clown masks to protest against the club's owners, the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who they believe are turning the team into a circus. This dramatic display took place as fans marched towards Old Trafford, leaving a trail of frustration and smoke from flares in their wake.

The anger towards the Glazers is nothing new. Since their controversial takeover in 2005, the American owners have faced a storm of criticism from the passionate fan group, 'The 1958', who have led various protests over the years. But this time, the target also included Ratcliffe, who joined the ownership in 2024 and has since implemented changes that have caused a stir.

The 1958 group claims that the club is being mismanaged, with ticket prices and availability becoming a major bone of contention. They argue that the ownership is pricing out loyal fans, creating an atmosphere that is anything but supportive. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the on-field performance, but the overall experience and the club's connection with its supporters.

Steve Crompton, a spokesperson for the group, passionately stated, "We want our football club back." He highlighted the absurdity of the situation, with tickets being sold for a minimum of £300, making it increasingly difficult for dedicated fans to attend matches. And here's where it gets controversial—the protest was planned 24 days ago, shortly after the sacking of manager Ruben Amorim, but the group insists it's not about the manager or players. Instead, they emphasize their unwavering support for the team, while questioning the ownership's motives.

So, are the Manchester United owners turning the club into a three-ring circus? The fans certainly think so. But will their voices be heard, or will the show go on? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's keep the conversation going.