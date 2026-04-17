Man's Court Statement: 'Team Australia' or a Threatening Message? (2026)

A man facing potential jail time for allegedly threatening to kill a federal politician has sparked debate with his post-courtroom comments. In a defiant statement, he proclaimed, 'I stand for Team Australia, and nothing else.'

Greg William Tait, 43, appeared in the Parramatta local court in Sydney's west on Wednesday, charged with making threatening phone calls to an MP's office. Despite the serious nature of the charges, Tait's reaction to the media outside the court was one of disbelief and humor.

When asked about the alleged threatening calls, Tait responded with a joke, claiming his case was the biggest story in the country. This lighthearted reaction stands in contrast to the serious nature of the charges he faces.

Tait's actions come in the wake of a series of alarming incidents involving online threats and harassment of politicians. In December, a man was charged with threatening to kill the federal communications minister, Anika Wells. Another Sydney man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kidnap Anthony Albanese, a prominent politician.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) received a significant number of referrals and threats against parliamentarians in the 2024-2025 financial year, a 63% increase over the past four years. This rise in threats has prompted a response from law enforcement, with senior federal officer Matthew Gale emphasizing the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the need to prevent criminal behavior.

As Tait's case continues, the court will determine the validity of the charges and the potential consequences. The public's reaction to his comments, especially the joke-like nature of his response, has sparked debate and raised questions about the appropriate boundaries of free speech and the consequences of crossing them.