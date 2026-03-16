Man Floored by Flying Chair Outside Strip Club (2026)

Imagine this: a chaotic scene unfolds outside a strip club, where a man is suddenly knocked to the ground by a flying chair. But here's where it gets even more bizarre—the chair wasn’t thrown by a stranger or a bouncer; it was hurled by his own friend in a misguided attempt to help. This jaw-dropping moment, captured on CCTV, has sparked both laughter and debate, leaving many wondering: How did it come to this?

The incident began when two men were ejected from Bar 20, a Melbourne strip club, following a heated altercation with security guards. Footage from Seven News (https://x.com/7NewsMelbourne/status/2017486201507483738) shows the first man being forcefully thrown out, landing on his back after dropping two mobile phones. With hands raised in surrender, he appeared to be trying to de-escalate the situation. And this is the part most people miss—while the first man was attempting to re-enter the club, his friend, in a moment of questionable judgment, grabbed a chair from a neighboring restaurant and launched it toward the entrance, presumably aiming at the security guards.

Unfortunately, the chair missed its intended target and instead struck the first man directly in the back of the head, causing him to face-plant onto the pavement. The chair-thrower, realizing his mistake, reacted with a mix of shock and disbelief, slapping his head and running his hand down his face. Meanwhile, the security guards couldn’t contain their laughter, even giving the chair-thrower a sarcastic round of applause. According to Seven News, the man who was hit walked away uninjured, but the incident left many questioning the pair’s decision-making skills.

The wild scene unfolded on a Friday just after 9 p.m., and it didn’t go unnoticed. A staff member from the neighboring restaurant told Seven News that one of the men had asked to borrow a chair, which she refused. “It’s our shop chair, you cannot take it,” she recalled saying. Despite her objections, the man took it anyway, leading to the chaotic outcome. The video quickly went viral on social media platform X, with users both mocking and marveling at the absurdity of the situation.

Here’s where it gets controversial: While many found the security guards’ laughter hilarious, others questioned whether their response was appropriate given the potential danger of the situation. One commenter quipped, “The bouncer’s reaction is priceless,” while another admitted, “I mean, how could you not laugh?” But it raises a thought-provoking question: Should security personnel maintain professionalism even in the face of such absurdity, or is laughter a natural—and perhaps necessary—response to such chaos?

This incident serves as a reminder that even the most unexpected moments can become viral sensations, leaving us all to ponder the line between humor and responsibility. What do you think? Was the security guards’ laughter justified, or did they cross a line? Let us know in the comments!