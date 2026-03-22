Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Haaland's Return, Starting XI, and Team News (2026)

Bold takeaway: Man City’s lineup shows a判 injury setback healed just in time, with Haaland back at the helm and fresh wingers waiting in the wings to amplify the attack.

But here’s where it gets controversial… Guardiola’s decision to keep Doku and Savinho on the bench while using Semenyo, Cherki, and Foden as Haaland’s supporting cast could spark debate about how City balance youth progression with proven firepower on a big night against Nottingham Forest.

Original intent preserved, updated version:

Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Haaland injury update, confirmed starting XI, and team news for today

Guardiola explained that late in Tuesday’s training there were a few concerns, describing it as a small issue. However, the Norway international has shown clear signs of improvement and appears ready to spearhead City’s attack against Forest.

In addition, both wingers Jeremy Doku and Savinho have recovered from their respective injuries and are available, but they start from the bench. The front three supporting Haaland consist of Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, and Phil Foden, giving City several attacking options off the bench.

The midfield duo remains Bernardo Silva and Rodri, with Rayan Ait-Nouri starting at left-back and Matheus Nunes operating on the right side of defense. The central pairing of Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi continues as City’s core defensive partnership.

Man City XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland

Substitutes: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Doku, Gonzalez, Savinho, Khusanov

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Date and time: 7:30 PM GMT on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Broadcast: TNT Sports

What this means: City blend experience with youth on the flanks, aiming to unlock Haaland’s form while preserving a flexible front line ready to adapt to Forest’s setup. As always, tactical tweaks could redefine who becomes the primary creator and goal threat as the match unfolds.

Question for readers: Do you think City should have started Doku or Savinho to maximize width from the outset, or is this arrangement with bench depth the smarter move for a high-stakes game? Share your thoughts in the comments.