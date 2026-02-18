Man Charged with Attempted Murder in South Australia: Glass Bottle Assault in Victor Harbor (2026)

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old man with a glass bottle at a hotel in a South Australian coastal town. The younger man from Whyalla was found with serious injuries on Ocean Street in Victor Harbor around 12:40 am on January 23, 2026, and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. A 29-year-old man from Brooklyn Park was arrested at a nearby unit on Port Elliot Road in Hayborough. He was charged with attempted murder, property damage, and assault. Police stated that this was not a random incident, as both men were known to each other. The 9News app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, offering users the latest in breaking news, sport, politics, and weather. Contact the 9News team at contact@9news.com.au to share your stories.

