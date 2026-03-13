Mamma Mia! Broadway Fight: Theater Etiquette Debate | Audience Disruption & Security Call (2026)

A heated exchange at a Broadway performance of "Mamma Mia!" has sparked a fiery debate about theater etiquette, with a viral video capturing the moment an audience member took a stand against disruptive behavior.

The video, filmed by Derek Kahle, shows a man confronting a group of women for being loud and disruptive during the first act of the show. He calls security, expressing his concern over their use of profanity in front of his teenage nieces.

"This whole section knows they've been loud and obnoxious. Now they're using foul language in front of my nieces," the man says in the video.

As the security guard approaches, the man explains his frustration, adding, "I'm sorry, but when it comes to my nieces, I draw the line."

One of the women in the group responds, "We were just singing along."

Witness Amy Cannella, seated nearby, confirms that the women's behavior was distracting. "They were singing along quite loudly and getting quite rowdy," she says.

Even the actress playing "Rosie" in the musical, Carly Sakolove, commented on the situation, stating, "I could hear these women singing during 'Money, Money' while I was onstage. It was quite distracting!"

According to Cannella, the man had initially asked the women politely to stop, but they responded with expletives. After calling security, one of the women was seen waving her hands over the man's nieces' heads, which further escalated the situation.

Security intervened, speaking to the group separately. "The woman returned and said, 'We have to leave. Apparently, we're being asked to leave because we were singing.' The man returned to his seat, visibly apologetic," Cannella recalls.

The women then left before the second act began.

But here's where it gets controversial... Was the man's reaction justified, or did he go too far?

Kahle took to social media to poll his followers, asking whether the man's anger was warranted. The results were divided, with 55% voting in favor of his actions and 45% believing he should have kept his cool.

Opinions on the streets of the Theater District were similarly split. Some argued that paying for a show doesn't give you the right to disrupt it, while others believed a little singing along was harmless fun.

"It's about being considerate," said Gabe Max, a tourist from Australia. "There's no need to yell at someone for being loud. Just enjoy the show and let others do the same."

Daniela Valazquez from Galloway, New Jersey, offered a different perspective: "Have fun, but know your limits. If you're overdoing it, then it's reasonable to expect some pushback."

The production company for "Mamma Mia!" has not responded to requests for comment.

So, what do you think? Was this a case of necessary discipline or an overreaction? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!