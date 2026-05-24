Malwarebytes Privacy VPN: A Comprehensive Review (2026)

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN: A Comprehensive Review

Malwarebytes has long been a trusted name in the antivirus space, and its foray into the VPN market is an intriguing development. In this review, I'll delve into the features, performance, and overall user experience of Malwarebytes Privacy VPN, offering a detailed analysis for those seeking a secure and private online connection.

A History of Security and Privacy

Malwarebytes launched in 2008, and its core strength has always been in providing robust antivirus protection. The company's commitment to online privacy is evident in its core services, and this extends to its VPN offering. With the acquisition of AzireVPN in 2024, Malwarebytes has brought a privacy-focused VPN to its suite of products, ensuring users can enjoy a secure and private browsing experience.

Pricing: A Complex, Device-Based Model

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN offers a range of subscription plans, but the pricing structure can be confusing. The plans are differentiated by device limit, with options for one, three, five, ten, or twenty devices. While this flexibility is appreciated, it can be overwhelming for users. I prefer a simpler, more transparent pricing model, and I believe a monthly plan with a single device option would be beneficial for those who want flexibility without a long-term commitment.

The bundled plans, which include the VPN along with antivirus and identity protection, offer a cost-effective solution. The Standard plan is basic, while the Plus and Ultimate plans provide additional features. However, the pricing for these bundles can be complex, and I suggest a clearer breakdown to make it easier for users to understand the value proposition.

Features: Basic Tools with Limited Advanced Controls

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN provides a solid set of features, but it falls short in terms of advanced configuration options. The desktop application offers split tunneling and a kill switch, allowing users to customize their VPN experience. However, the mobile platforms are limited to basic functionality, and the lack of multi-hop support is a notable omission. The server list is simple, and while the company has made improvements, the VPN still needs more polish to stand on its own.

Protocols: WireGuard Only, With No Alternatives (Yet)

Malwarebytes has wisely chosen WireGuard as its protocol of choice. WireGuard is the latest, best-in-class encryption technology, and its lightweight, open-source nature makes it fast and secure. While the VPN doesn't currently support post-quantum encryption, Malwarebytes is working on it. However, I believe offering alternative protocols like OpenVPN and IKEv2 would be beneficial in certain network environments.

Server Network: Physical Infrastructure with Solid Global Reach

Malwarebytes has a modest server network with 153 dedicated servers spread across 62 countries. The majority of coverage is in North America and Europe, with a scattering of servers in South America, Asia, and Australia. The company's use of physical servers, coupled with its Blind Operator method, ensures a faster and more transparent user experience. However, the server network could be expanded to provide more comprehensive coverage.

Privacy: Open-Source Roots, Audited Infrastructure, and Mixed Jurisdiction

Malwarebytes has a strong privacy stance, and its no-logs policy is a welcome feature. The company's transparency report documents all lawful orders received, and the VPN's infrastructure is fully open-source. The audit conducted by X41 D-Sec in April 2026 further reinforces Malwarebytes' commitment to security and transparency. However, the mixed jurisdiction of the company's headquarters in the US and the VPN's infrastructure in Sweden raises concerns about data retention and compliance with US data laws.

Performance: Fast Speeds with Minimal Overhead

In my speed tests, Malwarebytes Privacy VPN performed exceptionally well, with only a slight reduction in download and upload speeds. The latency was also minimally affected, making it a strong contender for fast VPNs. However, the inconsistent Netflix access across regions is a notable drawback, and the lack of specialized streaming servers is a missed opportunity.

Apps and Usability: Clean Design, But Feature Inconsistencies Across Platforms

The Malwarebytes app has a clean and modern design, making it easy to navigate. However, there are inconsistencies in features across different platforms. The desktop application offers more advanced options, while the mobile platforms are limited. The lack of split tunneling and other advanced features on mobile is a significant drawback, and I believe a more consistent user experience is needed.

Customer Support: Responsive Help Center and Fast Human Assistance

Malwarebytes has a robust help center with useful troubleshooting articles. The live chat and support ticket options are responsive, and the support staff is knowledgeable and friendly. However, I believe the company could improve by offering more comprehensive support across all platforms and providing clearer guidance on advanced features.

Conclusion: A Solid VPN with Room for Improvement

Malwarebytes Privacy VPN is a solid choice for those seeking a secure and private VPN. It offers fast speeds, a no-logs policy, and a robust server network. However, the pricing structure, limited advanced features, and inconsistent user experience across platforms are areas for improvement. Malwarebytes has made substantial improvements over the last year, and I believe the company is on the right track. With further enhancements, Malwarebytes Privacy VPN could become a top-tier VPN service, offering a secure and private browsing experience to users worldwide.