Mali's Fuel Future: Malian Firm Takes Over 80-Station Network! (2026)

A bold move for Mali's energy future! The country's largest fuel retail network, once dominated by French energy giant TotalEnergies, has undergone a remarkable transformation in just a year. This story is a testament to the power of local ownership and the potential for economic sovereignty.

In January 2025, TotalEnergies, facing geopolitical challenges and anti-French sentiments, sold its Malian operations to Coli Energy, a company linked to Benin's Petro Benin. However, the journey didn't end there. Just a year later, in January 2026, the network of 80 service stations and over 1,100 employees found a new home with NDC Energie, a 100% Malian-owned firm.

But here's where it gets interesting: NDC Energie, though a relative newcomer to the retail scene, has been a major player in Mali's fuel import market. Founded in 2015, NDC operated just four stations in Bamako but supplied over 200 tanker trucks to independent retailers, state utilities, and even major mining operations like the Goulamina lithium mine.

The acquisition comes at a crucial time for Mali's energy market. Insecurity along key transport corridors in 2025 caused major disruptions, leading to fuel shortages and long queues. However, since January 2026, improved coordination and security have restored supply chains, setting the stage for this significant consolidation.

This shift in fuel distribution aligns with Mali's broader agenda of keeping profits, infrastructure, and employment within its borders. If this trend continues, backed by improved logistics and security, Mali could achieve greater energy resilience and take a significant step towards economic independence.

So, what do you think? Is this a positive step for Mali's energy future? Or are there potential challenges and considerations we should be mindful of? Let's discuss in the comments!