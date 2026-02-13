Malcolm Butler's Iconic Super Bowl Interception: A Patriots Player's Perspective (2026)

A powerful moment from the past has taken on a whole new meaning for a player on the New England Patriots. The famous Malcolm Butler interception in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, an iconic play that sealed the victory for the Patriots, now resonates differently for Jack Westover, a fullback on the team.

Back in the day, when Westover was just a 15-year-old kid from Bellevue, Washington, he was emotionally invested in that game. He recalls feeling a rush of excitement when Butler made the game-winning interception, securing the win for the Patriots. But now, as a player on the team himself, his perspective has shifted.

"I was young back then, just a kid. Now, being on this side, it feels amazing. Especially with the way my hometown fans are acting now, it's a great feeling to be here, I won't lie," Westover shared.

His family will be there in full force, cheering him on at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. However, some of his friends have found it hard to cheer for the Patriots, given their past allegiance to the Seahawks. Westover has a message for them: "Kick rocks." He adds, "It's brutal. I can't stand some people right now. I'm getting the whole 'rooting for you but go Hawks' thing."

Westover's journey to the Patriots is an interesting one. He played for the University of Washington and even started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks last season. Unfortunately, an early injury in training camp led to his release with an injury settlement. He then joined the Patriots' practice squad as a tight end and made the transition to fullback this summer.

Westover has primarily been utilized as a lead blocker in the run game, with 233 total snaps under his belt. He's also made two receptions for 8 yards in 20 games. As the Patriots have increasingly relied on their run game this season, Westover is poised to play a crucial role on Sunday against the team he grew up supporting.

Westover's past allegiance to the Seahawks and his emotional complexity of playing against a team he once cheered for add an intriguing layer to his story.