Malaysia's Fight Against Illegal Gambling: PM Anwar's Latest Update (2026)

Get ready for a bold statement: Malaysia is taking a stand against illegal gambling, and the government is leaving no stone unturned!

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made it clear that the fight against illegal gambling activities is a top priority. And the numbers speak for themselves: billions of ringgit have already been seized in enforcement actions. But here's where it gets controversial...

Anwar, who also holds the Finance Minister portfolio, acknowledges that the battle is far from easy. With online gambling operators often based overseas and their sophisticated electronic mechanisms, it's a complex challenge.

During a recent oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar highlighted the difficulties: "Online operators can quickly open and shut operations, making it a constant cat-and-mouse game."

But the government isn't backing down. In addition to enforcement, they're focusing on public education and accountability. Anwar believes that raising awareness about the illegality of these activities is crucial.

And this is the part most people miss: the government sees these actions as complementary to fiscal consolidation efforts. By targeting illegal gambling, they aim to plug revenue leakages, ensuring that the burden doesn't fall solely on subsidy reductions.

So, there you have it: a bold strategy to tackle a complex issue. But what do you think? Is this a sustainable approach? Should more emphasis be placed on prevention and awareness, or is enforcement the key? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!