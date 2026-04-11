Makeup That Elevates Confidence: Mary Wiles's Soft, Natural Look for High-Profile Events (2026)

Feeling like a million bucks on a big night isn't about hiding who you are, but about letting your best self shine through! For many, the glitz and glamour of awards season can be overwhelming, especially when you're stepping into the spotlight for the very first time. Just ask Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, a nominee for her incredible performance in 'Sentimental Value,' who's currently navigating the exciting, yet nerve-wracking, world of award ceremonies.

Last night, at the prestigious Chanel and Charles Finch pre-BAFTA dinner in London, Inga was in the capable hands of make-up artist Mary Wiles. Wiles's mission? To ensure Inga felt utterly radiant and supremely confident as she mingled with industry heavyweights like Kirsten Dunst, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kate Hudson, and Rose Byrne.

Wiles shared her core philosophy: her absolute top priority is making her clients feel comfortable and confident in their surroundings and for the occasion. "It's all about setting them up for success," she explained. "I spend time truly understanding how my client wants to feel, because that's the bedrock of it all. When someone feels relaxed, self-assured, and genuinely like themselves, they're perfectly poised to enter any event with effortless grace."

The secret sauce, according to Wiles, lies in a technique she calls "enhancing, rather than masking, your natural beauty." She describes her approach as "soft, beautifully blended, and meticulously designed to accentuate the unique features that are already present." This means no heavy-handed applications, but rather a skilled hand that works with your inherent features.

For this high-stakes event, Wiles aimed for a look that was both natural and impeccably polished for Inga. Her focus was on achieving "glossy skin, softly defined eyes, and a subtly sculpted lip." The goal was to keep everything feeling "fresh and clean to beautifully enhance Inga’s natural beauty." It's about a subtle glow, not a dramatic transformation.

But here's where it gets interesting: the specific steps Mary Wiles took to achieve this confidence-boosting look!

Skin Preparation: The Foundation of Radiance

"I always begin with thorough skin preparation," Wiles revealed. "My favorite way to kick things off is by encouraging circulation to the surface of the skin. I do this with a facial massage using the N°1 de Chanel Massage Accessory. This really helps to awaken the skin and create a beautiful, healthy glow from within. I then apply the N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Eye Serum followed by the N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Serum, gently massaging both into the skin and allowing them ample time to fully absorb."

Eyes: Subtle Definition for Maximum Impact

"I find it most effective to start with the eyes," Wiles explained. "This way, any eyeshadow fallout can be easily cleaned up before I move on to perfecting the complexion. For Inga's look, I used Stylo Ombre et Contour in Contour Clair as a base, and then blended Electric Brown across the lid. This shade has a gorgeous, subtle bronze tone that catches the light beautifully. I carefully worked it into the lash line and then softly diffused it outwards, creating a gentle yet captivating definition."

"To add that final touch of sparkle," she continued, "I tapped Baume Essentiel in Scintillance onto the center of the eyelid with my fingertip. It creates this delicate, ethereal flash of light. A whisper of brown eyeliner was used to subtly define her eye shape, and I applied Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir exclusively to the top lashes, ensuring the overall look remained understated and elegantly refined."

Complexion: Effortless Glow and Sculpt

"When it came to the complexion," Wiles shared, "I opted for Les Beiges Touche de Teint Water-Fresh Complexion Touch in shades BD01 and B10. This creates a wonderfully fresh, skin-like base that looks incredibly natural. To brighten the under-eye area, I used Ultra Le Teint Correcteur in BD01."

"To introduce warmth and a soft, sculpted effect," she added, "I applied Les Beiges Bronzing Crème in Soleil Tan Bronze. I blended this gently onto the cheeks, providing a subtle contour and a hint of natural-looking blush. For that coveted, lit-from-within radiance, I then used Baume Essentiel in Cute slightly under the eyes and across the cheekbones, giving Inga that enviable, naturally flushed appearance."

Lips: A Touch of Shine and Dimension

"For the lips," Wiles explained, "I started by layering Rouge Allure Velvet in Intuitive all over. Then, for a touch of shine and added dimension, I applied Rouge Coco Baume in Honey Bliss just to the center of the bottom lip."

Finishing Touches: Long-Lasting Radiance

"Finally," Wiles concluded, "I lightly set the face with a touch of powder. This helps to maintain the skin’s natural radiance while ensuring the makeup lasts throughout the event." To ensure Inga was perfectly prepared, Wiles also sent her off with oil-control mattifying tissues tucked into her handbag.

Hair by Earl Simms

Manicure by Jessica Ciesco

And this is the part most people miss... Wiles's philosophy of "enhancing, not masking" is a powerful reminder that true confidence comes from within, and makeup is simply a tool to amplify that. But is it possible that focusing too much on natural enhancement could inadvertently lead to a subtle pressure to conform to a certain 'natural' ideal? What are your thoughts? Do you believe makeup should always be about enhancement, or are there times when a more transformative approach is empowering? Let us know in the comments below!